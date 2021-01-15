VFW honors 3 for their patriotism

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Jacey McRae reads her essay that won her the Patriotic Pen Award from the VFW.

ROCKINGHAM — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4203 honored three local residents for their work to promote a spirit of gratitude for veterans’ service at a ceremony Thursday night.

Gretchen Martin, Jacey McRae and Megan Rainwater were awarded the Teacher of the Year, Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy award, respectively. All of the recipients won at the post level, while Martin and McRae additionally won at the district level. They’re both moving on to the state level.

Several years ago, Martin noticed that her students at Richmond Early College didn’t know what Veteran’s Day really meant. So, she began working patriotic morals and values into her English class’s curriculum.

“It didn’t seem like people had that investment anymore,” Martin said. “The kids didn’t know who the veterans in their families were. It was bothersome that very few embraced that.”

Martin organized gift baskets for veterans at Richmond Early College after realizing that the school did not take a day off of classes to recognize Veteran’s Day. She regularly invites her students to come to VFW events and serve food.

“It’s awesome for them to serve somebody else, maybe meet a veteran, talk to them,” Martin said.

A few of her students that have already graduated have come back to volunteer at some of the events.

Martin’s father and grandfather were both veterans. Her husband, Chad Martin, is a combat veteran. She received $50 from the Post and $100 from the district along with her Teacher of the Year award.

“She does so much for every event that we have down here,” Robin Roberts, President of the VFW Auxiliary, said of Martin. “(She’s) a great asset to the post, (her) students and Richmond County.”

The Patriot’s Pen and Voice for Democracy were awarded to students at local schools who submitted an essay.

Rainwater, a student of Martin’s, received $100 from the Post, as well as $25 for placing third in the district.

Jacey McRae, an eight-grade student at Rockingham Middle School, was honored with the Patriot’s Pen Award for her essay on what patriotism meant for her. Her two cousins in the armed forces inspired her love of patriotism.

“I think that patriotism is how you show your love to your community and your country and how, in times of need, you come together,” McRae said.

McRae recited her essay for those in attendance. She mentioned in her speech that every time she sees an American flag, it’s a great reminder of her American identity and national pride. Her essay tied in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how, in times of uncertainty, people can put their differences aside and come together.

For her essay, McRae won first place in the district and received a check for $100.

