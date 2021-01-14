Improvements to Hinson Lake boat landing, dock completed

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal The disc golf tees at Hinson Lake now have these hard-surfaces to help players get better footing on their drive. Photo courtesy of the City of Rockingham This drone photo shows the new floating dock and new boat landing at Hinson Lake. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal The fishing pier has been completely refurbished.

ROCKINGHAM — Construction and repairs at Hinson Lake are officially completed as of this week.

After months of work, the last pieces of the project — the boat landing and floating dock — are now available to the public. This is the first time since the 2007 opening of Hinson Lake that significant upgrades have been made to the facility.

The project came together through a partnership between the City of Rockingham and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. In addition to the landing and the dock, the fishing pier has been refurbished, new interpretive nature signs and trash cans have been added, the Rotary Lodge has been repainted, and the disc golf course has new hard-surface tee boxes. The Commission covered the $25,000 to $30,000 cost of the upgrades to the fishing pier, docks and boat ramps, according to City Manager Monty Crump.

“It’s been a huge success — tremendous upgrades,” Crump said. “It’s impressive.”

The previous dock and fishing pier had been in place for about 15 years, but had slowly began to deteriorate over time.

The area has seen increased foot traffic as a result of COVID-19, which has pushed more people into doing outdoor recreation activities by limiting indoor gatherings, according to Assistant City Manager John Massey. The city installed 19 additional trash cans to accommodate the significant uptick in visitors.

“We’ve always been surprised by how much use it gets,” Massey said. “It was getting overwhelmed on weekends.”

The boat landing has been extended and is a 2% lower grade than it was before. It’s now more optimal for anyone backing a boat trailer down it. It only needs new rock and gravel to be put in.

At the disc golf course, there’s increased signage for participants. Hard surface tee-pads have been installed at each hole, making it easier for players to avoid slipping. Distance markers have been added that measure the distance from the tee-pad to the basket on the course.

The only item left for repairs is replacing some damaged and aging portions of the Leath Footbridge located at the rear of the lake, which is being funded by the city itself. It’s expected to be completed soon.