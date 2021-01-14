NC deploys National Guard for security in DC, Raleigh

Travis Long | The News & Observer via AP Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response at the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH — Nearly 550 members of the of the North Carolina National Guard have been mobilized in light of concerns over security in the state and nation’s capital, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

Cooper, a Democrat, is sending 200 guardsmen to the nation’s capital to assist local and civil authorities before and during President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. North Carolina is one of dozens of states sending personnel to Washington, D.C.

Cooper said the other 350 other guardsmen will remain for duty in North Carolina.

Guardsmen will be deployed for about a week.

“Ongoing security concerns in Washington, D.C. and state capitals around the nation following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol must be taken seriously, and I will deploy necessary resources to keep North Carolinians safe,” Cooper wrote.

Increased threats of violence at state capitols across the country have emerged since a mob of violent supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an unsuccessful insurrection attempt that resulted in the deaths of five people.

Erik Hooks, state secretary of the Department of Public Safety, said on Tuesday the state has had discussions with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies and will remain vigilant.