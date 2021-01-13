Place of Grace exceeds fundraising goal

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Place of Grace resident Shawn Peek poses in the facility. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal Place of Grace’s dry pantry.

ROCKINGHAM — The Place of Grace Campus exceeded the goal of their fundraiser to purchase 60 mattress covers within 12 hours of posting it on social media.

POG has expanded its residential offerings for the winter months — from October to February — and the need for beds has sharply increased along with the steady cold temperatures in recent weeks. Purchasing 60 mattress covers at $20 dollars each, their goal was $1,200. They’ve raised $1,485 as of Wednesday morning.

Outreach pastor Alex Perakis saw a need for the covers after with the high turnover of the people coming in and out of their facility. There were concerns over bed bugs and parasites. One resident mentioned to Perakis that his skin was irritated after a stay. Once he received a cover for his mattress, the resident said the irritation subsided.

While they need many supplies to support their mission, sanitary and hygienic materials are in higher demand. This fundraiser helped fill that need.

“We don’t get state funding or county funding,” Perakis said. “The only funding we get is what people are willing to donate. There’s always constant needs here.”

Perakis said that the additional money they receive will go toward bedding, towels, and additional sheets. Local businesses are also sending in checks.

POG has room to expand their residential space as needed.

“There’s not a place like this within two hours,” Perakis said.

POG’s recent expansion hasn’t stopped at residential areas: they’ve installed a gaming room for kids as well as a gym.

“Our goal is: whatever the community needs, we get done,” pastor Gary Richardson said.

Resident Shawn Peek has been staying there for four months. He said POG provides him with the structure he needs to encourage others to improve themselves.

He’s currently on disabilities insurance, but he didn’t have the support to apply and make appointments until he came to the campus. He described his life before as “chaos.”

“Once I got here, everything started to fall in line, piece by piece,” Peek said. “When I see somebody like me, I try to encourage them to live a better life. You got to be willing to do it – I can’t do it for you. This is just a stepping stone.”

On Feb. 7th, the campus is hosting a Chili-Cook Off that is open to the public.

“Something I try to instill in them is a sense of self-worth,” Perakis said. “If you’re here, you have a home.”

