Dobbins Heights-native co-authors new book

Robert David

ROCKINGHAM — Robert David has always had close ties to Richmond County. He grew up in Dobbins Heights, played football for the Richmond Senior High School and eventually became a four-time world powerlifting champion.

After moving back from California in 2000, he helped form the Richmond County gang task force with local law enforcement and spent 18 years working with gang members and at-risk youth.

Then, after moving to Danville, Virginia in 2018 and serving as the Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator for the city, he collaborated with Danville Police Chief Scott Booth to write and co-author a book.

David said the book, “Bigger Than Black and Blue,” which released at the end of December, talks about a “new way of policing” and emphasizes the necessity for law enforcement and communities to create a “partnership” and “build relationships” with one another.

David’s upbringing and relationship with Richmond County played a critical role in informing the book and fostering the work that David currently does with the community in Danville.

“I definitely fine-tuned my craft there in Richmond County, and I’m bringing this information that I’ve cultivated over the last 25 years,” David said.

“I grew up with a single mother and some of the same situations that all these other guys had,” David said. “I came out of Dobbins Heights and I’ve done a lot of great things in my life. I want to show them the world is so big and there’s so many opportunities. The book comes out of that.”

Having lived through it firsthand, David said he knows the mentality that some young people have growing up – that sometimes it can be hopeless or narrow-minded.

“Many times these young men, especially young men of color, believe you only have a few ways out: you can play Raider football, you can be a rapper or you can play another sport or something like that,” David said. “I want these guys to understand that you can be successful coming out of Dobbins Heights, coming out of Richmond County doing what you love and are passionate about.”

David said the book essentially talks about how the community and law enforcement can work together; enforcing the law while still maintaining a positive relationship.

When Booth arrived in Danville a few months before David did in 2018, he was a firm believer in implementing policies of community policing. Danville was the site of “Bloody Monday,” one of the deadliest instances of law enforcement attacks during the Civil Rights movement.

When the social unrest and protests were taking place around the country last summer, David said there were no riots in Danville, adding that Booth went to meet the protesters and joined with them. David said the policies put in place and changes made by Booth with the city’s law enforcement played a role in that.

The goal of the book, David said is to be a conversation starter for how other cities can do the same things that are being done in Danville between law enforcement and the community.

“When (Booth) and I came together and began to talk about (the book), we said this could be a good blueprint for other communities who are looking to have these conversations,” David said. “This is what we’re doing (in Danville). This is not theory. This is how we really work.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.