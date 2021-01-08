American Pickers to film in Sandhills region

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers in the Sandhills region in March 2021.

American Pickers is a documentary series broadcasted on History that explores the world of antique “picking.” The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they take the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call 855-OLD-RUST. You can also find them on Facebook: @GotAPick.

“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” reads a press release. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.”

While the show plans to be in the state in March, they will adjust their schedule according to COVID-19 regulations.

“We understand that with the proliferation of COVID-19, we are all facing very uncertain times,” the show said in a statement. “We at American Pickers are taking the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming as outlined by the state and CDC. While we plan to be in North Carolina this March, we will continue to re-schedule if conditions change for the worse. Regardless, we are excited to continue to reach the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking!”