Neil Robinette named to state advisory council for children with disabilities

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the appointed of Neil Robinette, CEO for the Pinehurst-based C.F. Smith Property Group, to the North Carolina Interagency Coordinating Council for Children from Birth to Five with Disabilities.

This is the first state appointment for Robinette, who is responsible for strategic business direction and development for C.F. Smith. C.F. Smith owns a number of properties in the region including Richmond Plaza.

Robinette was nominated by Gene McLaurin, who is a former Rockingham Mayor and state senator who now serves on the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. He joins the council along with two others, all of whom new appointees have children of their own with disabilities. Robinette’s second daughter, Beverly, 2, was born deaf. She has since undergone surgery to have a cochlear implant that allows her to hear and will allow her to progress in her verbal communication.

During the process of getting this procedure, Robinette said he and his wife, Catherine, worked with state agencies that support families with disabled children. Robinette said this experience and the relationships they made with “great people” at the state level have given him a new perspective on how the state can support families in need.

“They’ve certainly been a tremendous resource for our family through our journey so far and we’re really fortunate to have those kind of opportunities for families (in North Carolina),” he said. “If our little bit of experience can help advise the state legislature and governor … we certainly feel like that’s something that I should try to support and be a part of and try and add value to that agency as best I can.”

In this role, Robinette will advise the legislature and the governor’s office on policy that impacts families of children with disabilities.

Those other appointees are: Dania M. Ermentrout of Greensboro as a parent of a disabled child under twelve years old and Hannah L. Bridges of Weaverville, who is also a parent of a disabled child under twelve.

Ermentrout is a NC Medicaid CAP/C pediatric case manager with Footprints Case Management in Guilford County, according to a press release. She serves as a parent co-instructor for a course at UNC Greensboro and she is a member of the Board of Directors for the Cerebral Palsy Association.

Bridges is the Western Outreach Parent Educator for the Exceptional Children’s Assistance Center and the Regional Chapter Coordinator for the Autism Society of North Carolina, according to the governor’s office. Bridges also works at the Francine Delany New School for Children and with a parent support network.