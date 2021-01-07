Loyal customers, staff say goodbye to Family Video

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Family Video on the corner of Fayetteville Road and North Long Drive is holding a liquidation sale to get rid of its merchandise after the national chain’s closing of all stores. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Family Video relied on their ability to stock up with new movies first to stay ahead of streaming services and pirates. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Family Video on the corner of Fayetteville Road and North Long Drive is holding a liquidation sale to get rid of its merchandise after the national chain’s closing of all stores. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Family Video relied on their ability to stock up with new movies first to stay ahead of streaming services and pirates. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Rockingham Family Video rented kids movies for free.

ROCKINGHAM — The Family Video store at the corner of Fayetteville Road and North Long Drive in Rockingham will close and begin a liquidation sale this week after the pandemic weakened its parent company.

The location closed in March 2020 when the first lockdowns went into effect and reopened in May. Becky Montanez, the manager of the Rockingham store and assistant regional manager for eight stores in North and South Carolina, said that the store saw a lull in business when they reopened because many people weren’t aware they were open, but they’ve been growing every month since.

She said that the lack of movies being produced by Hollywood during the pandemic cut off their supply of in-demand movies that kept customers coming back. The store has been doing “awesome,” being on a busy corner and the only store of its kind in the area, as most of the remaining Family Video stores are, but said the closing is “basically a direct effect of COVID.”

“I can show you some numbers and we are growing every month just coming back from this. We definitely have taken a hit, even so,” Montanez said. “If there’s not really a whole lot of movies coming out — Hollywood’s not really banging them out like they normally do — it’s really difficult for us to run a movie store off of not-that-good of movies or things that are already out already.”

The store stopped renting on Tuesday. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day until they sell their discounted stock of movies, games, CBD products and even shelving fixtures, according to Montanez.

There are seven people on staff at Family Video, and Montanez said that all of them, including herself, have other jobs to fall back on. Montanez began working at the store in 2014 as a second job but became a manager within her first six months. She was going to school and working full time, eventually earning a promotion to assistant regional manager.

A movie buff herself — her favorites are Harry Potter, Disney classics and super hero movies, though her boyfriend can convince her to watch the occasional horror movie — Montanez calls working at Family Video her “passion job.”

“The customers, I absolutely love them,” she said. “You can talk about things you love like movies, and I love movies and they love movies and that just starts it and from there they become your friends and in some way your family, hence ‘Family’ Video.

“There’s so many people that either can’t afford internet or they can’t get internet and most of those people are coming here,” Montanez added.

On Wednesday, Lee and Jamie Heaton of Hamlet stopped in to drop off six movies they had rented. Lee said the news of their closing caught him off guard because this location always seemed to be busy. They’ve stuck with Family Video through the rise of streaming services, in part because of their stock of older movies that are tough to find other places.

“It’s pretty sad that they’re closing because when Blockbuster closed in Fayetteville everyone was lost,” Jamie said. “Since COVID started we’ve come here since they opened back up and rented movies and movies and watched and watched.”

“It’s also nice because you hook up the DVD player in the living room and you sit down with the family (to watch movies),” Lee added. “We would always get two or three kid-friendly movies and then maybe a couple of horror movies and stuff like that … It’s a family event.”

They’re coming back later in the week to try to buy discounted movies, games and other merchandise on sale at the store.

Family Video wasn’t just a video store, they took an active role in the community. They held blood drives every few months, raised money for lymphoma cancer research, allowed the Girl Scouts to sell their cookies there and other businesses to set up booths showing their own goods, and hosted the Easter Bunny. Montanez said that her store, and the district as a whole, were some of the best performing in the company.

In the coming months, Kenny Caperton, who has recreated the Michael Myers house from the horror classic “Halloween,” had planned to host a lock-in at Family Videos in the Carolinas where participants would play games and eat pizza while indulging in nostalgia with classic movies.

But the closing of Family Videos — more than 250 across the country — has cancelled this event.

During Montanez’s stint with the store, she’s seen streaming services like Netflix and Hulu take over the market. But she said their biggest competitor was those who pirate movies. The store prided itself on having new movies first, and giving out kids movies for free to attract their parents, but pirating cuts that revenue stream off.

“Nothing is free, guys! And we had a free kids section!” she said.

Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, the Glenview, Illinois-based company that owns Family Video, told CBS News that COVID-19 was more devastating to their business than streaming services.

“The impact of COVID-19, not only in foot traffic but also in the lack of movie releases, pushed us to the end of an era,” Hoogland said.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]