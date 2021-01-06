RCC announces honor lists for fall semester

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2020 Fall Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.
PRESIDENT’S LIST:
Anson County
• Renee Austin
• Cynthia Fair
• Jasmine Rivers
• Shaina Thompson
• Abigail Wright
Cumberland County
• Norman Garcia Lopez
Montgomery County
• Muacheng Thao
Moore County
• Tracey Patterson
Pender County
• Chance Hawkins
Richmond County
• Rae Adeimy
• Noah Aiken
• Georgia Anderson
• Kirsten Baker
• Jolie Bohman
• Kearston Bruce
• Shyann Byrd
• Christopher Chappell
• Taylor Chappell
• Johan Chavez
• Loren Chavis-Waldrop
• Allyson Cherry
• Charles Clark
• Kellie Colville
• Emy Cooley
• Jalice Copeland
• Alena Craddock
• Robert Dotson
• Jamey Eason
• Patricia Evans
• Benjamin Ewing
• Macy Faw
• Kayleigh Fields
• Cristian Garcia
• William Gardner
• Tony Gathings
• Lisa Gil
• Bella Gillenwater
• Chloe Goins
• Kimberly Goodwin
• Keshia Griffin
• Hayden Hadinger
• Elena Hall
• John Hancock
• Emily Harris
• Hannah Hinshaw
• Alexis Hoffman
• Tayla Howlett
• Lauren Humann
• Danielle Jackson
• Kaitlynn Lacey
• Kenneth Layton
• Dawson Leviner
• Anna Liles
• Jessica Ludlum
• Wiley Mabe
• Ryanne McEachin
• James Melton
• Joseph Miles
• Rachel Oxendine
• Natalie Pattan
• Ashanti Patterson
• Michael Pettitt
• Hoang Pham
• John Phillips
• Bradford Pittman
• Thomas Powell
• Dillon Price
• Justin Quick
• Diana Recinos-Gonzalez
• Cinthia Reyes
• Jonathan Rich
• Laura Richmond
• Jennie Rutherford
• Virginia Saiz
• James Sheffield
• Monica Shelton
• Zalayell Short
• William Smith
• Aerial Spooner
• Valery Standridge
• Shannon Stoner
• Monique Streeter
• Whitni Strong
• Olivia Thompson
• Troy Thompson
• William Thompson
• Aaron Vasquez Escobar
• Morgana Viana
• Carley Webb
• Elizabeth Webb
• Candy Webster
• Trevor Whittington
• Candi Wilkes
• Billy Wilson
• Sarah Yaklin
Robeson County
• Harlen Chavis
• Katlyn Cummings
Rowan County
• Kagai Vang
Scotland County
• Trevor Boyd
• Nicholas Chance
• Matthew Deese
• Michael Deese
• Casey Eaves
• Douglas Ferrell
• William Futrell
• Samuel Hall
• Michael Harris
• Wilson Hawn
• Caylin Ikner
• Mary Jordan
• Angelika Lane
• Jessica Lighthall
• Jalayha Mackie-McGirt
• Katherine McDavid
• Jonathan Mims
• Kamdyn Morgan
• Jessica Nguyen
• Bridget Norton
• Laurissa Odom
• Danny Oxendine
• Hector Pacheco
• David Pechumer
• Joseph Peed
• Robert Polk
• Jessica Powell
• Teresa Pridgen
• Heather Smith
• Elizabeth Sparkman
• Haleigh Stubbs
• Ashley Terry
• Jason Tyson
• Madison Williams
• Ghosuwa Wogomon
Out of State
• Leslie Hancock
• Michael Stanton
• Nicholas Stanton
DEAN’S LIST:
Anson County
• Jasmine Little
• Noah Meachum
• Lashonda Spencer
• Tomika Tillman
• Leslie Wright
Guilford County
• Jonathan Williams
Johnston County
• Cassie Smith
Montgomery County
• Jessica Majors
Richmond County
• Myranda Aranda Rubio
• Calli Austin
• Carly Batson
• Tony Beale
• Coletha Bittle
• Sunny Black
• Comasia Blue
• Juzstyec Brower
• Temeka Brown
• Elizabeth Buie
• Carissa Byrne
• Joseph Cagle
• Emily Canter
• Michelle Carelock
• James Carriker
• Morgan Carter
• Morgan Chavis
• Faith Coker
• Sharon Davis
• Natalie Dawkins
• Brady Edmunds
• Brittany Edwards
• January-Joy Frank
• Joshua Gainey
• Jonathan Garcia
• Caroline Greene
• Rosheikia Harris
• Juliet Hatmaker
• Amber Henson
• Alyssa Hughes
• Jordan Jimenez
• Christopher Jones
• Carson Jordan
• Sydney Kemble-West
• Savannah Lambert
• Marianna Locklear
• Mendy Lynch
• Dexter Mabe
• Gwenivere Macedo
• Gwendolyn Mason
• John Massey
• River Meacham
• Kaicie Medina
• Ally Murray
• Elizabeth Navarrete
• Faith Norton
• Kaitlyn Parker
• Kaylee Parker
• Happy Patel
• Deanna Patterson
• Camila Perez
• Emma Perry
• Nhung Pham
• Tressa Pittman
• Victoria Player
• Brandon Preslar
• Caleb Price
• Raegan Robson
• Darlene Rutherford
• Elizabeth Sampson
• Jessica Santos
• Alyssa Seabolt
• Brandon Smith
• Steven Smith
• Johnna Squires
• Jessica Steen
• Zacharee Tacquard
• Luke Talbert
• Abigail Terry
• Keyairah Thompson
• Evan Tyler
• Hailey Wheeler
• Caroline Whitley
• Michael Woodley
• Gabriel Woolard
Robeson County
• Tysha Campbell-Bobbitt
• Nicole Douglas
• Ian Emanuel
• Joshua Lewis
• Braiden Locklear
• Monica Lowry
• Cortney Maynor
• Nicolette McMillan
• Kody Russell
• Allyson Smith
Scotland County
• Damilola Adegboyega
• Stephanie Alexander
• Mikala Britt
• Simuel Brown
• Jenna Byrd
• Laura Callahan
• Noah Coe
• Lawanda Cooper
• Cameron Gorden
• Kyrie Griffin
• Justice Hallman
• Sharika Harrington
• Audresia Harrington
• William Holfert
• Kristen Jacobs
• Jaylyn Lewis
• Melinda Madden
• Riley McCallum
• Laquandra McInnis
• Hope Oxendine
• Matthew Patterson
• Nathan Ray
• Guwanna Rocha
• Ameliah Rose
• Renee Shaw
• Elizabeth Stack
• Skylar Thomas
• Heather Willenburg
• Destany Williams
• Kassie Willis