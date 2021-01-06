RCC announces honor lists for fall semester

HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2020 Fall Semester. The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses. The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.

PRESIDENT’S LIST:

Anson County

• Renee Austin

• Cynthia Fair

• Jasmine Rivers

• Shaina Thompson

• Abigail Wright

Cumberland County

• Norman Garcia Lopez

Montgomery County

• Muacheng Thao

Moore County

• Tracey Patterson

Pender County

• Chance Hawkins

Richmond County

• Rae Adeimy

• Noah Aiken

• Georgia Anderson

• Kirsten Baker

• Jolie Bohman

• Kearston Bruce

• Shyann Byrd

• Christopher Chappell

• Taylor Chappell

• Johan Chavez

• Loren Chavis-Waldrop

• Allyson Cherry

• Charles Clark

• Kellie Colville

• Emy Cooley

• Jalice Copeland

• Alena Craddock

• Robert Dotson

• Jamey Eason

• Patricia Evans

• Benjamin Ewing

• Macy Faw

• Kayleigh Fields

• Cristian Garcia

• William Gardner

• Tony Gathings

• Lisa Gil

• Bella Gillenwater

• Chloe Goins

• Kimberly Goodwin

• Keshia Griffin

• Hayden Hadinger

• Elena Hall

• John Hancock

• Emily Harris

• Hannah Hinshaw

• Alexis Hoffman

• Tayla Howlett

• Lauren Humann

• Danielle Jackson

• Kaitlynn Lacey

• Kenneth Layton

• Dawson Leviner

• Anna Liles

• Jessica Ludlum

• Wiley Mabe

• Ryanne McEachin

• James Melton

• Joseph Miles

• Rachel Oxendine

• Natalie Pattan

• Ashanti Patterson

• Michael Pettitt

• Hoang Pham

• John Phillips

• Bradford Pittman

• Thomas Powell

• Dillon Price

• Justin Quick

• Diana Recinos-Gonzalez

• Cinthia Reyes

• Jonathan Rich

• Laura Richmond

• Jennie Rutherford

• Virginia Saiz

• James Sheffield

• Monica Shelton

• Zalayell Short

• William Smith

• Aerial Spooner

• Valery Standridge

• Shannon Stoner

• Monique Streeter

• Whitni Strong

• Olivia Thompson

• Troy Thompson

• William Thompson

• Aaron Vasquez Escobar

• Morgana Viana

• Carley Webb

• Elizabeth Webb

• Candy Webster

• Trevor Whittington

• Candi Wilkes

• Billy Wilson

• Sarah Yaklin

Robeson County

• Harlen Chavis

• Katlyn Cummings

Rowan County

• Kagai Vang

Scotland County

• Trevor Boyd

• Nicholas Chance

• Matthew Deese

• Michael Deese

• Casey Eaves

• Douglas Ferrell

• William Futrell

• Samuel Hall

• Michael Harris

• Wilson Hawn

• Caylin Ikner

• Mary Jordan

• Angelika Lane

• Jessica Lighthall

• Jalayha Mackie-McGirt

• Katherine McDavid

• Jonathan Mims

• Kamdyn Morgan

• Jessica Nguyen

• Bridget Norton

• Laurissa Odom

• Danny Oxendine

• Hector Pacheco

• David Pechumer

• Joseph Peed

• Robert Polk

• Jessica Powell

• Teresa Pridgen

• Heather Smith

• Elizabeth Sparkman

• Haleigh Stubbs

• Ashley Terry

• Jason Tyson

• Madison Williams

• Ghosuwa Wogomon

Out of State

• Leslie Hancock

• Michael Stanton

• Nicholas Stanton

DEAN’S LIST:

Anson County

• Jasmine Little

• Noah Meachum

• Lashonda Spencer

• Tomika Tillman

• Leslie Wright

Guilford County

• Jonathan Williams

Johnston County

• Cassie Smith

Montgomery County

• Jessica Majors

Richmond County

• Myranda Aranda Rubio

• Calli Austin

• Carly Batson

• Tony Beale

• Coletha Bittle

• Sunny Black

• Comasia Blue

• Juzstyec Brower

• Temeka Brown

• Elizabeth Buie

• Carissa Byrne

• Joseph Cagle

• Emily Canter

• Michelle Carelock

• James Carriker

• Morgan Carter

• Morgan Chavis

• Faith Coker

• Sharon Davis

• Natalie Dawkins

• Brady Edmunds

• Brittany Edwards

• January-Joy Frank

• Joshua Gainey

• Jonathan Garcia

• Caroline Greene

• Rosheikia Harris

• Juliet Hatmaker

• Amber Henson

• Alyssa Hughes

• Jordan Jimenez

• Christopher Jones

• Carson Jordan

• Sydney Kemble-West

• Savannah Lambert

• Marianna Locklear

• Mendy Lynch

• Dexter Mabe

• Gwenivere Macedo

• Gwendolyn Mason

• John Massey

• River Meacham

• Kaicie Medina

• Ally Murray

• Elizabeth Navarrete

• Faith Norton

• Kaitlyn Parker

• Kaylee Parker

• Happy Patel

• Deanna Patterson

• Camila Perez

• Emma Perry

• Nhung Pham

• Tressa Pittman

• Victoria Player

• Brandon Preslar

• Caleb Price

• Raegan Robson

• Darlene Rutherford

• Elizabeth Sampson

• Jessica Santos

• Alyssa Seabolt

• Brandon Smith

• Steven Smith

• Johnna Squires

• Jessica Steen

• Zacharee Tacquard

• Luke Talbert

• Abigail Terry

• Keyairah Thompson

• Evan Tyler

• Hailey Wheeler

• Caroline Whitley

• Michael Woodley

• Gabriel Woolard

Robeson County

• Tysha Campbell-Bobbitt

• Nicole Douglas

• Ian Emanuel

• Joshua Lewis

• Braiden Locklear

• Monica Lowry

• Cortney Maynor

• Nicolette McMillan

• Kody Russell

• Allyson Smith

Scotland County

• Damilola Adegboyega

• Stephanie Alexander

• Mikala Britt

• Simuel Brown

• Jenna Byrd

• Laura Callahan

• Noah Coe

• Lawanda Cooper

• Cameron Gorden

• Kyrie Griffin

• Justice Hallman

• Sharika Harrington

• Audresia Harrington

• William Holfert

• Kristen Jacobs

• Jaylyn Lewis

• Melinda Madden

• Riley McCallum

• Laquandra McInnis

• Hope Oxendine

• Matthew Patterson

• Nathan Ray

• Guwanna Rocha

• Ameliah Rose

• Renee Shaw

• Elizabeth Stack

• Skylar Thomas

• Heather Willenburg

• Destany Williams

• Kassie Willis