County’s audit shows improved standing

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday received a positive report on the county’s audit for 2020 after demonstrating a turn away from some of the its bad financial habits over recent years.

In 2018, the county was warned by the Local Government Commission that their fund balance as a percentage of expenditures had fallen below the state’s recommended 8.33% due to a yearslong practice of dipping into it to balance the budget. County Manager Bryan Land, who took over the position of manager in the fall of 2017, asked all county department heads to cut their budgets by 7% at the time.

Now, according to Alan Thompson of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co., PA, the firm that conducted the audit, Richmond County’s fund balance available as a percentage of general fund expenditures is 19.46% and the unassigned fund balance as a percentage of expenditures is 14.58%. Thompson explained that the 8.33% leaves a county with enough to cover one month of expenditures, and having a strong fund balance also helps reduce interest rates when borrowing money.

“You can see if you go back to ‘18 you definitely were not where you want to be and you worked hard to bump that up to a much better position,” Thompson told the commissioners Tuesday.

The county also ended its practice of transferring money from the solid waste fund — an enterprise fund, meant to be self-sustaining — which was achieved by switching to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April 2020. This decision redirected sales tax revenues from the six municipalities in proportion to each government entity’s ad valorem taxes levied, which was greatly advantageous to the county and sparked outrage among municipal leaders who receivd no prior notice that this change was coming. The Daily Journal reported last summer that the county executed transfers of $1,150,000 from the solid waste fund to the general fund in 2017, $1,500,000 in 2018 and $1,500,000 in 2019, according to LGC, though the practice dates back to 2013 when the county transferred $500,000.

The water and sewer fund is operating at a net loss of $695,000 for the year, but Land assured the commissioners that this doesn’t present the whole picture. Rather, the water and sewer fund — which is also an enterprise fund — has a positive cash flow but the additional costs of new water lines has created a $2,790,000 depreciation expense, Thompson explained.

“Overall it’s a good report in terms of our opinion. From a financial standpoint I remember a couple years ago not such a pleasant meeting, so it’s definitely positive being in the right direction,” Thompson said, garnering a chuckle of recognition from Land. “There’s a lot of work still to go but there’s definitely a lot of work under the bridge to get you back to this position.”

Board chair Jeff Smart noted that he had had some positive conversations with municipal leaders following his comments at last month’s meeting that sparked controversy. Smart, in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Hamlet challenging the county’s recent rezoning of a property to Heavy Industrial, told municipalities to stop the lawsuits and condemned the style of leadership that had been on display in recent months.

“I’ve learned that the leaders of the municipalities want what’s best for their cities and their residents as well as the county,” Smart said. “It’s good to see the positive feedback that I’ve received and I look forward to the future because there’s no doubt in my mind that we can work together going forward and that’s what’s best for everyone.”

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]