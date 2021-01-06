Bill helps rebrand the Southeast Regional Airport Authority

Courtesy photo The local members of the Southeast Regional Airport Authority include Guy McCook, Thomas W. Parker III, R. Quinyon DeBerry and Mary Jo Adams. Standing at left is Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis.

LAURINBURG — A revised bill in the North Carolina Senate has rebranded the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport’s governing body and given Scotland County more representation on that board.

Senate Bill 795, which was fully endorsed by Sen. Tom McInnis before and after it became session law in June 2020, also establishes board term limits and changes how commissioners are appointed.

Now branded as the Southeast Regional Airport Authority, the board will include the original six members — three from Maxton and three from Laurinburg — along with a seventh member from Scotland County appointed by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

Mark Ward, the director of the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation, will also serve as an ex officio member on the new Southeast Regional Airport Authority.

On Tuesday, Ward said the rebranding will offer some advantages in the region.

“The planned runway expansion will be the fifth largest in the state,” he said, “and this will enhance our ability to attract (economic development).”

He added that the changes will help drive economic endeavors in Scotland County, Moore County, Richmond County and Robeson County.

McInnis said he was excited to be a part of the process.

“This expansion will be the new beginning of great things to come for this area,” he said. “I look forward to participating in the economic development growth that is destined to come to Scotland County.”

According to a press release from McInnis’ office: Senate Bill 795 will contribute to the growth of the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport, city of Laurinburg, town of Maxton, Scotland County and Robeson County. This legislation will push the airport in its goal to be “Locally Developed, Regionally Based, and Globally Strategic.”

The local members of the Authority are: Mary Jo Adams, Thomas W. Parker III and R. Quinyon DeBerry from Laurinburg; Emmett Morton II, Willis Sullivan and Victor Womack from the town of Maxton; and Guy McCook as the county commissioners’ choice.

McCook was elected chairman on Tuesday, while Adams was elected vice-chair and Sullivan was chosen as secretary.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.