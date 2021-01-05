MB Drift Series coming to Speedway

Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal File Photo The MB Drift Series is bring drift racing to the infield road course at Rockingham Speedway throughout 2021.

ROCKINGHAM — For 15 years, the MB Drift Series called Myrtle Beach Speedway home.

But after that track was rezoned and sold to developers to turn the track into a mixed commercial use and residential area, the MB Drift Series was looking for new digs.

After some searching, Marshall Eggerling, one of the original founders of the MB Drift Series in 2005, said they were able to reach a deal with Rockingham Speedway — which, according to Eggerling, has never been drifted on before — to host 10 drifting events during the 2021 season.

“We came close to making a deal with a couple other racetracks, honestly, but those ended up not working out,” Eggerling said. “I was able to get ahold of some owners we’d been trying for a long time and finally we were able to get through. We spent a fair amount of time with them, just got to know them a bit, and luckily they had the confidence in us, based on what we were telling them, to give us a chance.”

To gauge how things would work out, Eggerling said they held an exhibition drifting event on Dec. 12.

“It went off without a hitch and everything was extraordinary in that first event in December,” he said.

The first of the series’ 10 events will be held Feb. 20 with its annual Icebreaker event, which is an open drift day. Then, the first of four rounds of competition will begin March 13, with the second round being held May 15, the third round coming June 12 and the final round being held Aug. 14.

July 17, Sept. 25 and Nov. 20 will also be open drift days, while the spring and fall “Matsuris,” or drift festivals, will be held April 17-18 and October 23-24, respectively. Eggerling said for the Matsuri events, there will be racing on both days, but there will also potentially be some entertainment involved, whether it be music or something else that has yet to be determined and finalized.

The MB Drift Series is an entry-level “grassroots-style” drift competition and will almost exclusively utilize the in-field road course at Rockingham Speedway for the drifting events.

“What we do to somewhat even the playing field is limit the tire width size to a 225 width tire,” Eggerling said. “Drifting doesn’t use racing tires, they just use performance street tires. So any 225 maximum width tire is what you need to compete in our series. The biggest attraction to Rockingham Speedway was having that infield road course because that’s perfect for the type of racing we do.”

Eggerling added that drifting doesn’t have classes, so everyone is essentially in the same drifting field.

With drift racing events, spectators are generally much closer to the action, so Eggerling said the grandstands at Rockingham Speedway likely won’t be used. Instead, the spectators will be coming into the infield alongside the racing.

The overall capacity of the Speedway is about 80,000, including the grandstands, the suites and the infield area, and with spiking case numbers, COVID-19 restrictions are likely to remain in place for at least the first few events.

“We’re constantly monitoring that,” Eggerling said. “But, even at 7% capacity, that’s about 5,600 spectators, and our events typically only see maybe 1,000-2,000 spectators at the most.”

