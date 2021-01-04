Virus surging as 400 receive first dose of vaccine

Land

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County notched 130 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend as local officials brace for the first two weeks of January which are expected to bring a surge of infections stemming from the end-of-the-year holidays.

The Richmond County Health Department’s free testing site saw more than 200 patients on Monday alone, according to County Manager Bryan Land. In an email to county commissioners, Land said the Health Department had been “swamped” in recent days.

“They had cars backed out to Caroline Street on Saturday, and I’m sure you guys saw we breached 130 positive cases today just as the health professional had predicted,” Land wrote. “The next 2 weeks will be tough.”

The county government itself has been hit with the virus as well, though last week showed a chance for some relief. Six of the total 30 employees who work at the Richmond County administration building are out of work after testing positive for COVID-19, but there were no new positives last week, according to Land.

“We have encouraged everyone to get tested, additionally we have advised everyone to stay at home if they don’t feel 100% comfortable in the office atmosphere,” Land said in an email Monday.

Health Director Tommy Jarrell, who has provided guidance to other county leadership and local businesses on best practices to address the pandemic, said Monday that, as anticipated, “we are experiencing a significant uptick in positive cases following Christmas and expect this to continue as we move past the New Years holiday season.”

So far, about 400 county residents who fall under Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout have received the the first of two doses of the vaccine through a joint effort by the Health Department and FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond. Plans for vaccinations of those in Phase 1b are being finalized so that doses can begin being administered on Monday, Jan. 11, according to Jarrell.

The Health Department will release information about how residents aged 75 and older can register for the vaccine.

“Due to limited supply of vaccine at this time, vaccine will only be available to persons age 75 or older beginning Monday, January 11, 2021 who schedule an appointment,” Jarrell said in a press release.

