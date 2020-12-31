Morrison role models donate to foster children

HOFFMAN — A group of inmates at Morrison Correctional Institution this year raised $750 to go towards Christmas presents for foster children in Richmond County.

The Social Interactive and Development Club (SIDS), a men’s club at the prison with about 30 members who strive to be role models and must meet certain behavioral standards to maintain membership, raised the money through sales of food and pictures they send to their families. The club has been holding this program for more than 15 years, according to Janet Butler, a case manager at Morrison who coordinates with the Department of Social Services to identify foster children in the most need.

This year, seven children received gifts through the fundraiser. The $750 is divided evenly among the children, who then submit a list of gifts they want within their budget. Prison staff makes sure that the wish lists match up with the receipts to ensure that the money is spent in the right place, according to Butler.

“A lot of these offenders have been in foster care, they know what it means to be in the system during the holidays,” Butler said. “They want to make sure (the foster children) have a good Christmas just like if they were home and not in foster care.”

The kids’ wish lists included board games, dolls, balls, drones, skate boards and a variety of other toys.

The amount of funds raised this year was lower than normal due to COVID-19. Butler said they typically raise closer to $1,000, but more restrictions to inmates’ communal time and many being in quarantine periodically slowed the purchases they would make throughout the year.

SIDS also raises money for St. Judes and Wounded Warriors, among other charities through similar programs.