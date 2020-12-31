Health Department, other Phase 1a groups now administering vaccine

The Richmond County Health Department this week began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals included in Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution plan.

FirstHealth – Richmond received their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22 and began administering to their frontline staff on the 23rd. The Health Department and FirstHealth receive weekly shipments of the vaccines, but these entities do not know how many they will receive each week.

The groups included in Phase 1a of the distribution of the vaccine are:

• behavioral health providers

• community health workers

• dental hygienists

• dentists

• EMT/paramedics

• environmental services staff

• health care trainees (e.g., students, residents)

• home health workers

• morticians/funeral home staff

• nurses

• nursing assistants

• personal care aides

• pharmacists

• physicians

• public health and emergency preparedness workers

• public health nurses

• respiratory techs

The vaccines being administered to long term care facilities are being done in conjunction with Walgreens and CVS as part of Phase 1a.

In Phase 1b, which is expected to begin in January, adults over 75 years old and a broader scope of frontline essential workers will be eligible for the vaccine. Phase 2 includes adults at a high risk of exposure and those with an increase risk of severe illness. Phase 3 will be students, and Phase 4 will be everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

As part of these early vaccinations, Antonio Blue, a funeral attendant with Nelson Funeral Home and mayor of Dobbins Heights, received his vaccine. Blue stressed the need for public to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

“We’ve got to get this virus under control and getting the vaccine is a part of getting our lives back,” Blue said.

Blue has been taking extensive precautions throughout the pandemic beyond the basic “3 W’s” of washing hands, wearing masks, and waiting 6 feet apart. He’s been spraying his clothes and house with disinfectant regularly, and has not tested positive for the virus at any point, according to Blue.

“I want to live,” Blue said. “Over 343,000 people have died and I don’t want to be a number.”

Since getting the vaccine Wednesday, Blue said he hadn’t experienced any negative side effects. He followed his routine when he gets the annual flu shot: taking two Tylenol prior to getting vaccinated, and said it’s always helped him deal with any temporary effects.

