Hamlet woman facing 20 drug-related charges

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued 20 drug charges against a Hamlet woman.

Hayley Kristine Williams, 29, of Brandon Road, is charged with six felony counts of selling/delivering a Schedule I controlled substance, four felony counts of selling/delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, three felony counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule I controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances and two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a Schedule II controlled substance.

She is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of stolen goods and one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

From Aug. 14 through Nov. 13, Williams allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 1.2 grams of heroin and 0.1 grams of methamphetamine, while maintaining a room at the Budgetel Motel that was used for keeping and selling heroin and methamphetamine, according to court documents.

From Sept. 15 through Nov. 13, she also allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 0.3 grams of heroin and 1.1 grams of methamphetamine, while maintaining a red Honda that was used for keeping and selling heroin and methamphetamine, court documents indicated.

Then, from Dec. 3 through Dec. 10, Williams allegedly possessed, sold and delivered 0.6 grams of heroin, while maintaining a building on Brandon Road that was used for keeping and selling heroin, according to warrants.

Williams was arrested Dec. 15 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond for all the charges. She is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Jan. 21, 2021.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Williams has past convictions for felony possession with intent to sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor maintaining a place for controlled substances from 2017 in Richmond County for which she was sentenced to probation.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2671 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.