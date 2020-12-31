New Biscuitville under construction along East Broad Avenue

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Construction workers at the site of the new Biscuitville on Wednesday.

ROCKINGHAM — A new Biscuitville location is in the works which will be closer to Richmond Plaza along East Broad Avenue than the current location.

Assistant City Manager John Massey confirmed Wednesday that the recently demolished building located at 1214 East Broad Ave. in Rockingham will be the site of the new Biscuitville. Demolition began in recent weeks. Timeline for completion of the project is unclear.

A spokesperson for Biscuitville did not return a request for comment by press time Wednesday.

The restaurant is among the most popular breakfast stops in town, frequently drawing long lines for their drive-thru.

Construction of the new building will cost $951,700, according to the building permit. The total area of the structure will be 2,753 square feet. This new Biscuitville will be located in between Badcock Home Furniture & more and CVS.

The deed to the 1214 East Broad Ave. property was transferred to BV 205, LLC on Nov. 13. BV 205 is owned by Maurice N. Jennings, president of Biscuitville, Inc, which is based in Greensboro.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]