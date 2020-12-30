Prior to the pandemic, Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment (C.A.G.E.) partnered with American Championship Wrestling (ACW) to give residents of Richmond County the largest professional exhibition in decades, dubbed “Wrestling Unleashed.”

Brandon Streeter, left, embraces Suzanne Hudson at a Richmond County School Board meeting where he was recognized for starting a donation drive for the Place of Grace Campus and leading it for the last two years.

County Commissioner Don Bryant at meeting in Hoffman where the town’s officials sought to learn more about the impacts of the change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, after the decision had been made. Bryant said at this meeting that he “didn’t know” what he was voting on when he voted in favor of the change. This statement cast further doubt on the commissioners’ decision.

County Manager Bryan Land, left, and Economic Developer Martie Butler, right, listen on as Andrew Basil Polivka speaks with residents of the area near the site Polivka hopes to build a new industrial site.

Businesses, homes and schools across Richmond County joined the nationwide movement #aworldofhearts to share a message of love as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pastor Elizabeth Polk of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and Ellerbe First United Methodist Church gives a sermon to a congregation of cars to allow for social distancing.

Richmond County seniors took a “victory lap” around the Rockingham Speedway, now known as The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex, this year as a way to hold a graduation ceremony while staying socially distanced.

Shelia Watson waves goodbye to her caregivers on Friday. Watson struggled back from a weeks-long fight with COVID-19 and FirstHealth’s staff gave her a grand send off.

Joshua Griffith lines up bags of meals to be given out to families at First United Methodist Church of Rockingham.

This picture shows the last public meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners before going to conference calls in an effort to social distance. They met in the old courthouse, across the street from their usual location, so that they could spread out more. The board voted unanimously to adopt an ad valorem sales tax distribution method at this meeting.

Sandy Allen gives Chris Stovall her shopping list so he can go pick up her essential items for her. Allen relies on others to shop for her due to her health problems, which put her at greater risk for catching COVID-19, making her all the more grateful for Stovall’s help.

The Confederate monument on Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham was vandalized. Where the monument read, “Lest we forget,” referring to the Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War, the message was spray-painted over, “Don’t forget BLM,” an abbreviation of Black Lives Matter.

Stephen Sings Sr. lays on the ground in front of the law offices on East Franklin Street to symbolize the way he was laying when he was tazed during his arrest in December.

Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris and Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless drop off proclamations asking the county to repeal its adoption of an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April. The pair had to wait in the drive-thru line because the county administration building was closed due to the pandemic and no one would answer the door.

Kent Gillis waves to his wife, Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis, through a glass door. The Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, which cared for Kelli as she recovered from a stroke in November 2019, barred visitors out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Zeidan Zeidan, a general surgeon at FirstHealth, receives Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, administered by Christy Land, an R.N. and the administrative director of quality and patient safety for FirstHealth.

Daily Journal file photo

A stock car takes a test run around the Rockingham Speedway in preparation for the CARS Tour event at the track, which is slated for Oct. 30, 2021 after a rescheduling.

Daily Journal file photo

Dr. Zeidan Zeidan, a general surgeon at FirstHealth, receives Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, administered by Christy Land, an R.N. and the administrative director of quality and patient safety for FirstHealth.

Daily Journal file photo

Kent Gillis waves to his wife, Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis, through a glass door. The Wadesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, which cared for Kelli as she recovered from a stroke in November 2019, barred visitors out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of coronavirus.

Daily Journal file photo

Rockingham Mayor Steve Morris and Hamlet Mayor Bill Bayless drop off proclamations asking the county to repeal its adoption of an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April. The pair had to wait in the drive-thru line because the county administration building was closed due to the pandemic and no one would answer the door.

Daily Journal file photo

Stephen Sings Sr. lays on the ground in front of the law offices on East Franklin Street to symbolize the way he was laying when he was tazed during his arrest in December.

Daily Journal file photo

The Confederate monument on Harrington Square in downtown Rockingham was vandalized. Where the monument read, “Lest we forget,” referring to the Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War, the message was spray-painted over, “Don’t forget BLM,” an abbreviation of Black Lives Matter.

Daily Journal file photo

Sandy Allen gives Chris Stovall her shopping list so he can go pick up her essential items for her. Allen relies on others to shop for her due to her health problems, which put her at greater risk for catching COVID-19, making her all the more grateful for Stovall’s help.

Daily Journal file photo

This picture shows the last public meeting of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners before going to conference calls in an effort to social distance. They met in the old courthouse, across the street from their usual location, so that they could spread out more. The board voted unanimously to adopt an ad valorem sales tax distribution method at this meeting.

Daily Journal file photo

Joshua Griffith lines up bags of meals to be given out to families at First United Methodist Church of Rockingham.

Daily Journal file photo

Shelia Watson waves goodbye to her caregivers on Friday. Watson struggled back from a weeks-long fight with COVID-19 and FirstHealth’s staff gave her a grand send off.

Daily Journal file photo

Richmond County seniors took a “victory lap” around the Rockingham Speedway, now known as The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex, this year as a way to hold a graduation ceremony while staying socially distanced.

Daily Journal file photo

Pastor Elizabeth Polk of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and Ellerbe First United Methodist Church gives a sermon to a congregation of cars to allow for social distancing.

Daily Journal file photo

Businesses, homes and schools across Richmond County joined the nationwide movement #aworldofhearts to share a message of love as the country grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily Journal file photo

County Manager Bryan Land, left, and Economic Developer Martie Butler, right, listen on as Andrew Basil Polivka speaks with residents of the area near the site Polivka hopes to build a new industrial site.

Daily Journal file photo

County Commissioner Don Bryant at meeting in Hoffman where the town’s officials sought to learn more about the impacts of the change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, after the decision had been made. Bryant said at this meeting that he “didn’t know” what he was voting on when he voted in favor of the change. This statement cast further doubt on the commissioners’ decision.

Daily Journal file photo

Brandon Streeter, left, embraces Suzanne Hudson at a Richmond County School Board meeting where he was recognized for starting a donation drive for the Place of Grace Campus and leading it for the last two years.

Daily Journal file photo

Prior to the pandemic, Coastal Atlantic Grappling Entertainment (C.A.G.E.) partnered with American Championship Wrestling (ACW) to give residents of Richmond County the largest professional exhibition in decades, dubbed “Wrestling Unleashed.”