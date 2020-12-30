The Top 10 stories that shaped 2020 in Richmond County

Here are the top 10 stories, in no particular order, from the year that was.

Kellibob’s road to recovery

Kelli “Kellibob” Gillis suffered a stroke in November 2019 which doctors initially said left her with a very low chance of survival. But she made it through her expected 3-day survival window and is now on the road to a nearly full recovery.

Her husband, Kent Gillis, has kept the community abreast of each step in her journey through his Facebook page. Friends, family and strangers have pitched in to help in any way they can. This process has been especially hard for Kent because the pandemic limited his ability to visit his wife.

Municipalities rebuke county’s change to sales tax distribution

On April 6, the Richmond County Board of Commissioners voted to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, which would give them a significantly greater share of the sales taxes distributed between the county government and the municipalities, all without giving municipal leaders any prior notice.

The county could reverse their decision by April 30, and in the days leading up to this deadline all six municipalities approved resolutions calling on the Board of Commissioners to rescind their votes and instead raise taxes to balance the county’s budget. It was a unique display of unity between these government entities, and one that is sure to define local politics for years to come.

The return of racing in Rockingham

In November, the CARS Tour announced that the Rockingham Speedway would be the site of the first race of the 2021 season. This will be the first competitive stock car race at the track in about eight years, and comes after years of frustration and outcry from racing die-hards who want to see the track return to its glory days.

The race has since been pushed back to Oct. 30, 2021, rather than March 6, to give the organizers time to come up with a tire compound hard enough to handle the abrasive track. Regardless, the announcement has sparked a new wave of excitement throughout the community.

Republicans dominate local election

While the GOP lost the presidency this year, Richmond County saw a major shift in the political landscape as four Republicans won seats on the Board of Commissioners which has been dominated by Democrats for decades, apart from the more recent addition of Ben Moss, who was previously the only card-carrying Republican on the Board.

With Moss winning a seat in the NC House, Justin Dawkins was appointed to fill his seat. Jeff Smart, Toni Maples and Andy Grooms secured their victories, and Smart was named chair with Dawkins as his vice chair. The Board also lost two of its longest serving members, chair and vice chair Kenneth Robinette and John Garner, respectively, who decided not to run for re-election. Combined, Robinette and Garner represented 48 years of service on the Board.

Stephen Sings saga comes to apparent end

Stephen Sings Sr. was arrested at a Raider football game in December 2019 and the livestream of that arrest, which showed him be beaten and tazed repeatedly, went viral, leading to calls for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to fire the officers involved.

Sings had approached an officer who had arrested his son asking what the reason was, but the officer refused and attempted to arrest him when Sings protested. Sings drew support from Charlotte and from locals who accompanied him as he marched through the streets of Rockingham condemning the Sheriff’s Office. His and his son’s cases were eventually dismissed, and no officers were charged with wrongdoing.

Rockingham removes Confederate monument

With protests breaking out across the United States all summer following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery and unarmed black people, pressure mounted locally for the City of Rockingham to remove its Confederate monument on Harrington Square.

The City Council agreed to remove it, but about a month later, the monument was spray-painted with the words “Don’t forget BLM (Black Lives Matter),” using the “forget” in the phrase “Lest we forget” which is etched into the monument to local Confederate soldiers. City Manager Monty Crump revealed that there had been threats to destroy the monument prior to this incident, and the decision to move it to the Richmond Memorial Park was in part an effort to avoid an incident like this.

Rockingham, Hamlet enter mediation with county

When the Board of Commissioners voted to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, part of the stated justification was that the cities of Rockingham and Hamlet had left the county with a large expense by not contributing to the staffing of the new Emergency Services Complex.

However, the cities had signed a interlocal agreement with the county in 2015 in which the parties agreed that the new 9-1-1 Center would be “self-sufficient” and “financed by 9-1-1 fees, grants and funds provided by the county.” They argue the county has violated this agreement, and if no deal can be reached, the cities will formally sue the county.

Norman considering dissolving its charter

As a result of the Board of Commissioners’ vote in April to switch to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method, Norman lost all of its sales tax revenue because it doesn’t have the ability to tax its residents. The Town Council met in late August with representatives of the Lumber River Council of Governments and both sides agreed that Norman should seek the suspension of its charter. The town is looking for representation that can help them navigate that process.

Volunteers support those in need during pandemic

When the limits to travel and restrictions to businesses first started, many who were at-risk were suddenly left without a way to safely meet their needs. A group of volunteers, lead by Chris Stovall, posted on social media that they were available to pick up groceries for those who didn’t have any other option.

New industry faces resistance

International Tie Disposal is seeking to build a biochar plant outside of Hamlet, and the neighbors in the area, including Hamlet and Dobbins Heights officials, are pushing back out of fear of environmental damage, loss of property values and quality of life. The company has sought to sooth their concerns about pollution, but Hamlet, Dobbins Heights, and two couples have sued the county over their handling of the rezoning the property the company intends to build on.

