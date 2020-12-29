New store to replace J.C. Penney, open in 2021

ROCKINGHAM — C.F. Smith Property Group, which owns the Richmond Plaza shopping center in Rockingham, announced Monday that a new tenant will move into the space formerly occupied by J.C. Penney.

Burkes Outlet will move in sometime in early 2021, according to social media post by C.F. Smith. The Rockingham J.C. Penney closed permanently in June along with 153 other store locations across the country after filing for bankruptcy in May. The company also closed locations in Lumberton, Raleigh, New Bern and Henderson at the time.

“With over 400 stores across the United States, Burkes Outlet is known as the place to find name-brand clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories at deep discounts,” read the announcement by C.F. Smith. “New products arrive daily, making each trip unlike the last.”

Neil Robinette, CEO of C.F. Smith, did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday.

J.C. Penney had been in that same space since the Plaza was built in the 1960s. Robinette told the Daily Journal in June that the closure was disappointing but not unexpected given the ongoing financial struggles the chain has had over the last decade.

The addition of Burkes comes during a real estate environment which Robinette has described as “extremely challenging” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Almost all retailers put growth on at least a temporary pause and a lot are rethinking their real estate and growth strategies,” he said in June. “It literally went from one of the most active leasing environments to a near standstill in a matter of days this spring.”

Richmond Plaza has space for approximately 30 businesses, and Burkes now claims one of the larger addresses. Remaining major stores in the Plaza include Belk, Roses, Save-A-Lot, Firestone and Verizon, as well as several other retailers. Aspen Dental, Firehouse Subs and Planet Fitness locations have opened in the Plaza this year.

