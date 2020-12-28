Speedway event pushed from March to October

ROCKINGHAM — The return of racing to the Rockingham Speedway has been pushed back from March 2021 to October after a series of tests showed the track was too abrasive for the current tires that were planned to be used for the opening event of the CARS Tour.

In an announcement posted on the official Rockingham Speedway Facebook page in the late afternoon of Christmas Eve, CARS Tour Promoters Mike Stodder and Charlie Hansen explained that it would be in the “best interest” of fans and competitors to postpone the March 6 event to Oct. 30. During this time, CARS Tour and Hoosier Tires will work to develop a new tire compound that can handle the Speedway’s surface, which they estimate would cause competitors to have to change tires twice during a 75-lap race in its current condition.

The event will be the first competitive stock car race on the track in about eight years.

“This needs to be done. It is important for us to have a tire, not only for this race, but for races at Rockingham in the future,” the post read. “The safety of the competitors, and the enjoyment of the event by fans, will always take priority.”

“I think we’re all disappointed that we’ll have to wait a little longer to see racing at Rockingham, but this short delay will make things better overall for the future of this storied facility,” the post continued.

This announcement came nine days after the first round of tire tests by Hoosier, during which several racing teams found the track to be “really, really abrasive,” according to Hansen. They returned for a second round of tests on Dec. 22 with harder tires, and decided they would need time to develop and test a new tire compound.

Apart from the track itself, the Speedway is in “great shape,” according to CARS Tour owner Jack McNelly. Stodder said on the 15th that the work that still needed to be done to make the venue ready for the March race is “small,” “cosmetic” stuff, that includes things like weed eating and cleaning up bathrooms.

In their statement, Stodder and Hansen gave special thanks to Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim and the rest of the Rockingham Properties LLC team for “the dedication and flexibility to make this event happen.”

Information about practice dates, ticket sales and other details will be released in summer 2021.

