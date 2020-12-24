P-EBT funds for parents of online students may be offered for spring

AP Photo Gov. Roy Cooper announced the P-EBT program in April 2020.

HAMLET — Richmond County did not qualify for the fall extension of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program in September, but if the program is offered again in spring — as it was this spring — Richmond County Schools will share that information with parents.

The P-EBT program, started in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided families with assistance to buy food for children impacted by school closures. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced an extension of the program on Sept. 24, but RCS did not qualify under the state’s new guidelines because Richmond County’s students were back learning in person between Aug. 17 and Sept. 30, according to Jasmine Hager, public information officer for RCS.

If NCDHHS decides to offer the program again in spring, RCS will qualify because it participates in the National School Lunch Program, unless new criteria are imposed, according to Hager.

“We will be happy to work with our local Department of Social Services should the benefit become active once again,” Hager said in an email.

The P-EBT program does not require families to apply. P-EBT eligible families currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. P-EBT eligible families not currently enrolled in FNS will be mailed an EBT card in the next few weeks and will receive a letter from NCDHHS in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.

RCS will start delivering food again on Jan. 5, 2021 to all students while they are in a remote learning setting. If families are interested in receiving meals and need to put their address on a bus route, they need to call Richmond County Schools’ Bus Garage at (910) 997-9841.

The Richmond County Board of Education on Dec. 10 voted unanimously to temporarily make instruction 100% virtual for all RCS students beginning Monday, Dec. 14 and continuing through at least Jan. 29. This was intended to give a week of cushion prior to the Christmas holiday and keep students at home during what is expected to be the peak for COVID-19: the two weeks after Christmas and New Years.

The school board will evaluate the situation in late January when they have a better picture of the state of the virus in the county, which is currently under a “red” designation from the state, meaning it’s currently seeing a “critical community spread” of the virus.

According to data released by the National Center for Education Statistics, 99% of public school students in Richmond County qualify for free and reduced-price lunches. The data used to calculate that percentage is from a 2017-2018 study. That is slightly higher than Anson, Scotland and Robeson counties, all three of which are at 98%.

