ROCKINGHAM — There was a different mood in the air at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond Wednesday morning as the first frontline staff members received their vaccines after a nine month fight against COVID-19.

FirstHealth’s Pinehurst campus received the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, but its other campuses didn’t have the capability to store the doses under the right conditions. The Montgomery, Hoke and Richmond campuses each received direct shipments of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday, which is easier to handle, according to John Jackson, president of the Southern Region and Administrator of FirstHealth – Richmond.

Christy Land, an R.N. and the administrative director of quality and patient safety for FirstHealth-Richmond, said that it’s been “overwhelming” to finally have access to the vaccine.

“We’ve been waiting nine months for this. No one was prepared for a pandemic like this,” Land said Tuesday morning after the first dozen-or-so staff members received the vaccine. “We’re here to save lives every day and to see the number of people who are dying from this disease, this pandemic, (seeing staff get vaccinated) is overwhelming.”

She added that the vaccine has given the staff “a glimpse of hope.”

FirstHealth-Richmond has received 400 doses this week, according to Land. The vaccine is optional to hospital staff, but priority is being given to those who work directly with COVID-19 patients and employees who are high-risk. Next in line are the other hospital staff and then the hospital’s clinics, Land said.

Jackson said that the hospital is staggering the administration of the vaccine to essential staff in case there are any side effects that may keep staff from working, and they want to be sure that there is there are some who are still able to take care of patients. Staff have also recently been required to complete online trainings regarding storage of the vaccine, and installed sensitive software that monitors the conditions within the hospital’s freezer where the doses are stored. He said the process to put a plan together to administer the vaccine has not been simple but commended his staff on their efforts to be ready so quickly.

“We’re finally to where we can see a possible end of this pandemic,” Jackson said. “I’m so glad that we’re able to get our frontline staff vaccinated first. They are just heroes, dealing with tragedy every day.”

Dawyne Miller, FirstHealth’s pharmacy director and vaccine coordinator, said that the number of staff who have agreed to get the vaccine has tripled within a day’s time, and he expects that number to grow as more of them see that it’s safe and effective. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are administered in two doses: 21 days apart for Pfizer and 28 days apart for Moderna.

Sharon Odom, an emergency room nurse who received the vaccine Wednesday morning, said the beginning of the vaccine rollout has been “emotional” for the frontline staff.

“I think it gave them some security,” Odom said. “It does give them some hope that things will get better.”

Public healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities are expected to receive the vaccine in January. Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth, said it will likely be sometime in the spring before the vaccine is widely available to the public, but it’s still too early to say for sure.

The vaccine comes at a time in which the rate of positive cases are the highest they’ve been, COVID-19-related deaths have increased steadily to 48 as of Wednesday morning (seven in December), and the Christmas holiday is looming. Experts are predicting the peak to come in mid-January when the new cases stemming from the Christmas gatherings are expected to show up in the data.

“We are experiencing our highest number of inpatients right now,” Sloan said. “Our system is definitely feeling the strain, our emergency departments are full, clinics are stressed, our positivity rate is the highest it’s been throughout the pandemic right now, so just to come at this time that staff — these frontline workers — see some sort of small light at the end of the tunnel.

“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” Sloan continued.

Land stressed the need for people to social distance as strictly as possible and continue to wear masks and wash hands.

“My Christmas present to everyone is to wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance, keep your groupings very small this Christmas — love ‘em by phone or FaceTime — and get your information about the vaccination and as soon as you can get the vaccination I encourage people to get it,” Land said.

Jackson said that his son, Dr. Benjamin Jackson, based in Lumberton, has dealt with other hospital staff who have been skeptical of the vaccine. The younger Jackson has told people to seek out their own reliable, scientific research if they have questions about the vaccine.

“What you’ll find is that we have a well-researched, safe and effective vaccine that has the potential to save thousands of lives if we do our part by getting vaccinated,” Jackson said, quoting his son. “Do it for yourself, your family, friends, healthcare workers, (and those who are) high risk.”

Jackson said he plans to get the vaccine after the other hospital staff do, and that he’s doing it less for his own safety and more for the safety of those around him.

“I’m not a clinician, but my thought is, ‘I’m getting this shot for others, I’m not getting it for myself.’ I’m probably going to survive this thing,” he said. “If I got it tomorrow I’d probably be ok but I don’t know if my family members would be, I don’t know if the people I interact with in the hospital would be.”