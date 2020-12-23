The winners of ‘The Great Christmas Light Contest’

Honorable mentions: Mary Scott (100 Grey Fox Run) Jennifer Dobson (302 Hylan Ave) Connie Harris (642 North Lee St) Conner Hutchinson (700 North Lee St) Crystal Cottle (1340 Carolina Dr) Jennifer Stewart (1333 Carolina Dr) Scott Tomestic (516 Fayetteville Rd) Rick Byrd (705 Fayetteville Rd)

The inaugural Great Christmas Light Contest is over and the winners have been chosen.

The event saw 48 households put their best foot forward in showing their Christmas spirit, and turned their neighborhoods into tourist attractions in the process. The Daily Journal is grateful to all the participants and the sponsors who made it all possible.

The winners are:

1st – Justin Wrenn ( 732 Cumberland Circle, Rockingham)

2nd – Angel Davis (282 Battley Dairy Rd., Hamlet)

3rd – Wayne & Mary Stogner (506 Stanley Ave., Rockingham)

With “COVID 2020” in lights and a full-on “Griswold” theme, the first place winner separated their yard from the rest. Second place is tucked away in the outskirts of Hamlet. After traveling a few miles out of the city, this Christmas extravaganza makes an impression in the darkness. Third place is the most intricate in regard to the placement of the lights. The beautiful balls of lights are sprinkled high in the trees in front of the house, while the traditional nativity scene adds a simple, yet elegant touch.

There was very little that separated the winners from the honorable mentions. The two houses on Carolina Street were very similar to the first place winner, with “COVID 2020” being the deciding factor. Mary Scott at 100 Grey Fox Run is definitely worthy of mention!

Before the season ends, make sure to ride through and see all of the houses listed! In following the Daily Journal map of contestants, you’ll find many more households that did not enter. This scenic trip through our county not only offers Christmas cheer, but serves as a warming reminder of the resilient spirit of our residents. To make such an effort to provide some excitement for our neighbors is reflective of the fact that we truly are all in this together.

