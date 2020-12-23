‘Shop With a Cop’ program fulfills kids’ wishes

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department had to modify it’s annual Shop With a Cop event, in now its seventh iteration, but they were still able to fulfill Christmas wishes for local children in need.

Instead of running through Walmart with a $200 budget, children received a catalog and picked items out, creating a “Wish List” which Officer Jan Owens used to then go and purchase the items herself and deliver to the children.

This event been a passion project of Officer Jan Owens who brought, developed and implemented the program seven years ago. Each year the event provides presents for children that may not experience a Christmas with gifts otherwise. RPD works with the Richmond County Schools counselors to identify children that would most benefit.

“The program’s success is directly attributed to the hard work, dedication, and passion that Officer Owens has put into the program,” said Chief Billy Kelly. “I am thrilled that Officer Owens brought this program to us 7 years ago, the positive impact it has had on the community and am glad to see other entities in our community start this tradition impacting an even greater number of children in the community.”

The Shop With a Cop event is funded by the Young Family, in memory of Rockingham Police Department Lt. Donavan Young, as well as donations from: Combat Veterans Motorcycle Club, Playas Elite Car Club, Caddy’s Chill and Grill, and Over the Rainbow Child Development Center Inc.

