FirstHealth-Richmond has received vaccine doses, staff to receive Wednesday

ROCKINGHAM — A spokesperson for FirstHealth of the Carolinas confirmed Tuesday that the Rockingham location received the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and staff will begin receiving them Wednesday morning.

The priorities for the rollout of the vaccine are frontline healthcare workers and the staff of long-term care facilities. Staff of the Richmond County Health Department are expected to receive doses in January, and other priority groups will follow, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell.

Later on Tuesday, the Richmond County Health Department reported the 48th COVID-19-related death of a Richmond County resident Tuesday evening. The resident died earlier Tuesday in a local hospital.

The local death count has climbed steadily in recent months. Since Sept. 11, there have been 35 COVID-19-related deaths among those calling Richmond County home. There have been seven such deaths so far in the month of December. For comparison, Jarrell told the Daily Journal that the official count of flu deaths in Richmond County hovers between five and 10 deaths each year.

Jarrell said the Health Department reports deaths as “COVID-19-related” not “COVID-19-only” deaths — meaning that other comorbidities may have been at play, but that the coronavirus was a factor in the person dying.

The 48 COVID-19-related deaths in the county have ranged in age from 31 to 95. A further breakdown of the deaths indicate: eight African American females, six African American males, two Native American males, 18 Caucasian females and 14 Caucasian males. Thirty-six of the deceased have died in a hospital, eight have died at another healthcare facility and four have died outside of a hospital or healthcare facility setting. Additionally, age ranges for the deceased are as follows:

Age Range:

• 30-39: 1

• 50-59: 4

• 60-69: 14

• 70-79: 11

• 80 & up: 18

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond County has been expanded to include the Cole Auditorium parking lot and the Ellerbe Middle School parking long.

The tests will be offered at the Richmond County Health Department’s back parking lot located at 127 Caroline St. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free testing will be available through Dec. 31, 2020. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center.

The testing sites will be CLOSED on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, and testing will resume on Saturday, Dec. 26.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth. A new location for the tests will be announced each Friday for an unknown number of weeks. The sites will rotate through the county.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected] To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.