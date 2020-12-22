Ellerbe man charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Ellerbe man with kidnapping and an attempted sexual offense.

Santos Carmen Flores, 47, of Henderson Drive, is charged with one felony count each of first-degree kidnapping, attempted second degree forced sexual offense and larceny from the person.

On Dec. 12, a 17-year-old female victim told Sheriff’s Office deputies that she was taken to a dirt road and allegedly assaulted by Flores, according to court documents.

Court documents indicate that while returning to Richmond County from Moore County, Flores took the victim’s cell phone and drove her west down Page Street in Ellerbe. As the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, she was allegedly restrained by the wrist, according to court documents.

After turning down a dirt road and stopping the vehicle, Flores allegedly said to the victim that he wouldn’t hurt her and that he only wanted oral sex, according to court documents. Flores then got into the passenger seat and allegedly attempted to force the victim into a sex act, according to court documents.

Seeing Flores’ vehicle parked on their property, two individuals allegedly approached the vehicle and witnessed the victim moving, screaming and attempting to escape, according to court documents. After the victim ran to the two individuals, Flores allegedly fled the area in the vehicle, and the two individuals took the victim to report the incident to the Sheriff’s Office deputy on duty in Ellerbe, according to court documents.

Flores was arrested Dec. 15 in Union County and is currently being held in the Richmond County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond for all the charges. He appeared in court on Dec. 17 and the case was continued by the judge to Jan. 26, 2021.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Flores has no prior convictions in the state of North Carolina.

