RYLAND O’BRIEN WILBUN

ROCKINGHAM — Wilbun, Ryland O’Brien, 80, of Rockingham, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2020. Ryland was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and Hazel M. Wilbun. Ryland is survived by his wife, Carol Wilbun; daughter Amy Hubbard and son-in-law, Clint of Richmond, Virginia; son, Greg Wilbun and his wife, Terra of Rockingham; his five grandchildren, Lauren Wilbun, Jeb Wilbun, Jake Wilbun, Bobby Hubbard and John Hubbard; brothers Gerald Wilbun and his wife Sandy, and Charles Wilbun and his wife Chris, all of Appomattox, Virginia; brother-in-law Doug Burnett of Anthem, Arizona; and his many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Ryland was born in Red House, Virginia, on March 24, 1940. After growing up in nearby Appomattox and graduating from Appomattox County High School, he earned a B.S. degree in Economics from Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1962. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for two years before beginning a thirty-year career in retail with the J.C. Penney Company. After several career moves in North Carolina and Virginia, he retired from J.C. Penney in 1998, and he and Carol settled in Rockingham where they have made many lifelong, dear and loving friends. Ryland, our “Poppy,” was a kind, thoughtful and hardworking man who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family both in Rockingham and in Appomattox. He spent many hours tending to his late parents’ farm in Appomattox with his brothers, and was very proud of, and took great pleasure in maintaining and upholding his parents’ legacy of hard work. He was a true Southern gentleman who loved to tell stories, and was a true friend to all. Ryland was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Rockingham where he served faithfully for many years as adult Sunday School teacher, deacon, elder, and just about any other volunteer position that was asked of him. During the two years that he and Carol lived in Covington, Virginia, he was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Covington, volunteering for countless community events to raise money for those in need. The family is planning a small, private Celebration of Life in the spring at the Wilbun family farm in Appomattox.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

