Clemmons recognizes Sheriff’s Office staff with service awards

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County Sheriff James Clemmons presented several members of the Sheriff’s Office with awards Friday morning at the old Richmond County Courthouse.

Clemmons said the awards commemorate service to the local community and also the number of years of service to the Sheriff’s Office, whether it be five, 10, 15, 25 or 30-plus years.

He added that there are only two people in the Sheriff’s Office with more than 30 years of service — Lynn McKinnon with 33 years and himself with 32 years.

Awards were presented to:

– Marcus Brown (Five years)

– Evan Carville (Five years)

– P.T. Dawkins (15 years)

– Robbie Hudson (Five years)

– Carl Outen (Five years)

– Dennis Smith, Jr. (10 years)

– Travis Bohman (15 years)

– Dave Calvert (15 years)

– Steve Newton (15 years)

– Nancy Grant (20 years)

– Barbara Clark (25 years)

– Lynn McKinnon (33 years)

– Nick Pope (Five years)