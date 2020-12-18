FirstHealth Pinehurst campus gets vaccine, none yet for Rockingham campus

“To be able to administer the vaccines today and give those employees on the frontline hope, the timing could not be any better.” — Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas

PINEHURST — Dozens of frontline healthcare workers at the Pinehurst campus of FirstHealth of the Carolinas were vaccinated Friday, but the hospital chain’s Rockingham campus will not see doses arrive until next week, a spokesperson confirmed Friday afternoon.

Firsthealth received about 1,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine on Thursday. Wes Cowell, administrative director of PharmD, said earlier this week that the Rockingham campus would receive doses “shortly after” Pinehurst did — whether those doses were transferred from the Pinehurst campus or whether the local hospital received a direct shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

Emily Sloan, director of Public Relations for FirstHealth, told the Daily Journal on Wednesday that they “still don’t have a definitive timeline” for when the Rockingham campus would receive the vaccines. Asked for an update Friday, Sloan said, “It won’t be this weekend” referring to the shipment and administering of the vaccines to local frontline healthcare workers.

It will not be mandatory for the hospital staff to take the vaccine, though they are encouraged to, according to Cowell. Cowell explained that healthcare workers and first responders who care for COVID-19 patients directly will be vaccinated in Phase 1a of the rollout of the vaccine. In Phase 1b will be healthcare workers who are not included in Phase 1a but who have two or more chronic health conditions. Phase 2 will include all other healthcare workers.

Also receiving the vaccine in December will be long-term care workers. Walgreens and CVS will administer the vaccines to the staff of long-term care facilities, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell.

One of the first FirstHealth staff members to receive the vaccine was Lauren McDaniel, R.N., who has been working with COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit for months.

“I was very excited. It’s been very hard on everyone the last few months, from the staff and doctors to patients and the hospital in general,” McDaniel said in a FirstHealth press release. “Working through this pandemic and being with COVID-19 patients is not easy, and it can be very dark some days. I don’t think the average person understands that. I think that made today even more important because it provides some good news for everyone who wants to see the pandemic end.”

The hospital said that it will continue its rollout of the vaccine to healthcare workers “as supplies expand.”

Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth, said this is an important first step in the fight against the virus. He said the hospital chain’s staff are “heroes” for their courage throughout the pandemic.

“To me, today is about hope. It’s the perfect time for the vaccine to have arrived,” he said in a statement. “We’re seeing our highest COVID-19 inpatient census since the pandemic began in March. We have more than 90 inpatients in our hospitals today with COVID-19. To be able to administer the vaccines today and give those employees on the frontline hope, the timing could not be any better.”

Dr. Gretchen Arnoczy, FirstHealth’s infectious disease expert, cautioned that the vaccine will help but isn’t an immediate end to the pandemic.

“We have a new tool in the toolkit, and we’re thrilled that both the Pfizer vaccine and others that could be approved shortly are highly effective,” Arnoczy said. “But this is certainly not a time to let down our guard. COVID-19 is spreading widely throughout our area, and I expect that to continue for the next several months.”

Get tested for free

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond County has been expanded to include the Cole Auditorium parking lot and the Ellerbe Middle School parking long.

• The tests will be offered at the Richmond County Health Department’s back parking lot located at 127 Caroline St. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free testing will be available through Dec. 31, 2020. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center.

• At Ellerbe Middle, located at 128 Ballard St. in Ellerbe, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18.

Both sites will be closed for a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth. A new location for the tests will be announced each Friday for an unknown number of weeks. The sites will rotate through the county.

The Health Department continues to encourage everyone to practice the three W’s: wear mask, wait six feet apart and wash hands frequently.

“Please join us with your thoughts and prayers for this family,” Jarrell said in a press release.

If you have questions about COVID-19 in general or about your own need to be tested, call the Richmond County COVID-19 Hotline at 910-417-4947.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]