All aboard the Polar Express

Gavin Stone | Daily Journal From left: Shari Brown, Greg Brown and Judy Davis with Brown Termite and Pest Control wave at passersby on the Polar Express. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Lindsay Melton and Sean Autry with Hillside Florist wave at passersby on the Polar Express. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Kristina Leyden, CEO of Richmond County Hospice, and Santa Claus close out the trip through downtown Rockingham for the Polar Express. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal The Grinch and Cindy Lou teamed up to welcome passengers on the Polar Express. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Dancers with Bold Moves danced to Christmas tunes as the Polar Express rolled through downtown. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal Santa Claus reads letters and last-minute Christmas lists from kids riding the Polar Express.

ROCKINGHAM — Downtown Rockingham transformed into a fantastical train depot Thursday night as the Polar Express pulled through with more than 2,000 passengers in tow.

Hundreds of cars decorated like a fleet of Santa’s sleighs celebrated the season of giving and showed support for their local businesses in the process. There were carolers at Simply Chic, elves at Brown Termite and Pest Control, and the Grinch crashed the elves’ stop at Hudson Brothers Deli.

At the Richmond Community Theatre, Santa Claus took up kids’ last minute Christmas lists — and reminded them to be good in the home stretch before the big day.

The event was put together by a partnership between Hillside Florist, Coldwell Banker, the Chamber of Commerce, Pattan’s Downtown Gille, Remax and more to encourage the community to give a boost to local businesses that have taken hits throughout the pandemic. In addition to the businesses, the event was an opportunity to show off the improvements to downtown including the renovated Food King parking lot, the now-finished satellite campus of Richmond Community College, and of course: take in the dazzling lights and decorations that line East Washington Street.

Greg Brown of Brown Termite and Pest Control, dressed in full Christmas PJs, said the event was a “great way to brighten up downtown” and “bring some life” to the area.

Will Wright with Hillside Florist served as the Conductor for the Express, punching each child’s golden ticket that allowed them to pick up their cookies, hot cocoa and other treats at the end of the ride behind Pattan’s. This back alley was decorated top to bottom with lights and festive regalia based on the film by the same name, “Polar Express.”

“We had a great turnout tonight,” Wright said of the first iteration of the event. “It’s been a great way to bring cheer during a difficult time for everybody.”

Wright, one of the chief organizers of the event, thanked the volunteers from local businesses that made the night possible.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected] To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.