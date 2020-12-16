FirstHealth-Richmond doesn’t yet have timeline on staff vaccinations

Related Articles Local healthcare workers to have vaccine access soon

ROCKINGHAM — There is still no clear schedule for when FirstHealth’s Richmond County staff will begin receiving the vaccine, according to a hospital spokesperson, while a Scotland County health official said that Scotland Health Care System will receive doses next week.

Emily Sloan, director of public relations for FirstHealth of the Carolinas, told the Daily Journal on Wednesday that the hospital chain still doesn’t have a “definitive timeline” on when shipments of the vaccine will reach the Pinehurst campus. Following the approval of the first vaccines on Friday, Wes Cowell, administrative director of PharmD, said that the Pinehurst campus will receive 1,950 doses of the “ultra-frozen” Pfizer vaccine and that dispersal to the other campuses will follow.

“Depending on the state’s allocations plans for the refrigerated vaccine product from Moderna, which we hope to learn this week, we may or may not transfer the Pfizer product to our other hospital locations based on stability and transportation requirements,” Cowell said. “Regardless of whether (FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital) Richmond receives transferred product from Pinehurst or a direct allocation of the Moderna vaccine, we expect them to be ready to administer shortly after the Pinehurst campus.”

It will not be mandatory for the hospital staff to take the vaccine, though they are encouraged to, according to Cowell. Cowell explained that healthcare workers and first responders who care for COVID-19 patients directly will be vaccinated in Phase 1a of the rollout of the vaccine. In Phase 1b will be healthcare workers who are not included in Phase 1a but who have two or more chronic health conditions. Phase 2 will include all other healthcare workers.

Also receiving the vaccine in December will be long-term care workers. Walgreens and CVS will administer the vaccines to the staff of long-term care facilities, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell.

Scotland County’s timeline

Dr. Cheryl Davis, chief medical director for Scotland Health Care System, told Rotary members on Tuesday that the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be delivered next week.

But that shipment will be focused on those front-line, health-care workers who come into regular contact with those testing positive for the virus.

Davis added that, along with health-care employees, the next individuals to get the vaccine will be long-term care staff, then those who are 65-plus who have two or more medical conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, then patients. At the end of the line will be the general public.

Greg Wood, president and CEO of SHCS, told the Rotary group that the hospital staff remains strong.

“Thankfully, we have a phenomenal staff here,” he said. “I don’t know if they are all extremely happy, but they are all working hard.”

Wood said he finds himself looking at the current challenges of COVID-19 as “the new normal now … it’s not the same today as it was yesterday or last week or last month.”

“It’s the end of a wild year,” he added. “And COVID isn’t all that we are dealing with, though the virus has certainly gotten most of the headlines.”

Wood also listed some of the positive areas SHCS has seen recently.

“We are in the third cycle in a row receiving an A rating from Leapfrog,” he said. “So high-quality care is still happening here.

“Also, we’ve had an extremely strong financial year,” Wood said. “The community has come back and feels safe getting health care.

“We’ve also broken ground on a new family practice center in Pembroke, as well as seen our annual Ritz bring in $250,000 and the Fund the Need effort receive $130,000.”

Both Wood and Davis spoke briefly about the potential for a “virtual hospital” being established.

“We’re looking into the feasibility … in case we get full in the future, so we can take care of patients in the home,” Wood said.

“A virtual hospital will revolutionize hospital health care,” David added.

She also spoke a moment about the fine line of being transparent with information to the public.

“Transparency can be both good and bad,” she said. “It can inform people and it can scare people.

“Sometimes we paint a grim picture with the data that we post, but we want the community to be informed,” she added.”

Wood wrapped up his comments with a few statistics:

— 425 patients have been treated at SHCS for COVID-19

— 43 patients have died from COVID-19

— 130 employees have tested positive for the virus

“I hope you all know that COVID-19 is real,” he said. “And you should also know that we will be near, at or over capacity through Feb. 1.”