Opinion | Furry friends can provide unlimited love

Since the COVID sequestration began, one class of resident has had an advantage over others: pet owners. Struggling with the inherent stress of a pandemic and its losses — which often includes elements of depression and anxiety — they’ve been able to turn to the unconditional love offered by their canine and feline companions.

Many, sensing what was coming, went to local animal shelters and adoption agencies earlier this year to adopt or foster a pet just as the virus was beginning to take its toll — so many that some shelters simply ran out of pets. A unique situation, for sure.

Now, for some of these pet owners, another challenge has to be faced: keeping their faithful companions fed. As unemployment has affected more of us, some pet owners have surrendered their companions, fearing not being able to take proper care of them.

As Jennifer Tierney of Fur-Ever Friends of North Carolina recently told the Journal editorial board, “Today, with over 300,000 North Carolinians unemployed and affected by COVID-19, many are simply having trouble making ends meet. This list includes the unemployed, the underemployed, single parents, heroic victims of domestic violence, proud war veterans, the disabled, fixed-income seniors and more.

“When people must choose what to cut from their grocery lists, pets often are among those that suffer most. And for those who can’t afford to keep their pets fed, the consequences are greater than just an empty stomach. Many pets will be surrendered to already overburdened shelters, many more will be abandoned. Families will be heartbroken and pet lives will be lost, simply because there’s not enough money to buy pet food.”

But that’s not acceptable to pet adoption agencies such as Fur-Ever Friends and the Forsyth Humane Society. They’ve been lining up donations of food and other necessities to share with pet owners.

“We have heard stories of people struggling financially who either go without eating themselves in order to feed their pets, or have to make the hard decision to surrender them to the shelter,” the Forsyth Humane Society states on its website. “We hope that if free food is provided, then this burden will be eased and they will be able to keep their pets in their homes where they are loved.”

The Humane Society distributes food from its Sturmer Park Circle location, off University Parkway. Call 336-955-1750 to make an appointment.

Fur-Ever Friends also hosts “Share the Warmth” community events to accept and give away food. More information can be found online at www.fureverfriendsnc.org/.

Some food pantries in the area also provide pet food, but many have irregular hours. More is needed to support this vital cause.

Of course, food is not all that our furry friends need. Don’t forget the slogan: If you’re cold, they’re cold. Some pets are built for cold weather, but many are not. They need to be kept inside, safe and warm with the ones they love, to avoid pain that could be debilitating.

Pet ownership should always be taken seriously, and more so at a time like this, when illness and unemployment are possibilities. But it’s a responsibility that provides unlimited rewards of joy and cheer. Don’t take it for granted. And don’t surrender it easily.