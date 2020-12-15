Wound Care & Hyperbarics Center recognized with national award

ROCKINGHAM – The Wound Care & Hyperbarics program at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital (MRH)-Richmond has received a national award for continued excellence in wound healing, scoring in the top 10 percent of eligible wound care centers. This is the sixth year in a row that the MRH-Richmond Wound Care program has earned this distinction.

The Robert A. Warriner, III, M.D., Center of Excellence award goes to wound care centers in the Healogics network that have met the highest level of quality standards for a minimum of two consecutive years. This is the sixth year in a row that the program at MRH-Richmond has received the Center of Excellence award and the seventh year that the program has achieved patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a healing rate of a least 91 percent in fewer than 30 median days.

The Wound Care & Hyperbarics program at MRH-Richmond was awarded this prestigious honor by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

“It is an extreme honor for our program to again be recognized for excellence in wound care,” said David Strom, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon and medical director of FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics. “Our outstanding healing rates and patient satisfaction are a credit to our experienced team of wound care professionals who are committed to providing the highest level of service and care to our patients.”

The Wound Care & Hyperbarics program at MRH-Richmond is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers® and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. MRH-Richmond’s wound care program offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Leading-edge treatments at MRH-Richmond include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

According to John Jackson, president of FirstHealth’s Southern Region and administrator of MRH – Richmond, FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics is dedicated to delivering the best possible wound care treatment to its patients.

“Our success is reflected in this latest achievement in wound care excellence,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the high-quality, compassionate care that our staff provides each and every day.”

FirstHealth Wound Care & Hyperbarics is located in FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Richmond at 925 Long Drive in Rockingham. For more information, call 910-417-3636 or visit www.firsthealth.org/wound.