Local healthcare workers to have vaccine access soon

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s first responders, healthcare workers and staff of long-term care facilities will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccines this week following the historic approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The Pinehurst campus of FirstHealth of the Carolinas will be the first of the hospital chain’s locations to receive doses of the vaccine, according to Wes Cowell, administrative director of PharmD, who spoke to the Daily Journal via a FirstHealth spokesperson. The Pinehurst campus will receive 1,950 doses of the “ultra-frozen” Pfizer vaccine, and whether this will be distributed to the other locations will depend on multiple factors. Either way, the Richmond County campus will receive the vaccines soon.

“Depending on the state’s allocations plans for the refrigerated vaccine product from Moderna, which we hope to learn this week, we may or may not transfer the Pfizer product to our other hospital locations based on stability and transportation requirements,” Cowell said. “Regardless of whether (FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital) Richmond receives transferred product from Pinehurst or a direct allocation of the Moderna vaccine, we expect them to be ready to administer shortly after the Pinehurst campus.”

Cowell explained that healthcare workers and first responders who care for COVID-19 patients directly will be vaccinated in Phase 1a of the rollout of the vaccine. In Phase 1b will be healthcare workers who are not included in Phase 1a but who have two or more chronic health conditions. Phase 2 will include all other healthcare workers.

“FirstHealth encourages eligible employees to take the vaccine, but it is not mandatory,” Cowell said.

Lt. George Gillenwater with the Rockingham Police Department and Chief Harold Isler with the Rockingham Fire Department said they did not know when their staffs would receive the vaccine.

Tommy Jarrell, director of the Richmond County Health Department, confirmed that the rollout of the vaccine during the month of December will focus on hospitals and long-term care facilities, with public healthcare workers and Richmond Community College nursing students receiving the vaccine by mid-January. Walgreens and CVS will administer the vaccines to the long-term care facilities, according to Jarrell, though a spokesperson for the local Walgreens declined to provide any information about the vaccines to the Daily Journal Monday.

“My understanding is vaccine this month will all go to hospitals and long care facilities. Public Health is expected to begin receiving vaccine in January. At that time, other priority groups will begin receiving the vaccine,” Jarrell said in an email. “That group is somewhat broad and it will depend on the quantity of vaccine we receive as to how many and what groups we can vaccinate.”

Jarrell added that there is “no firm date” for when the general public will begin receiving the vaccine.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]