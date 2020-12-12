‘Polar Express’ to pass through downtown Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Downtown Rockingham will be alight with activity next week as the “Polar Express” rolls through.

The Polar Express event is a drive through Christmas experience based on the classic movie by the same name. Participants are encouraged to decorate their cars in either a train or holiday theme (or both), dress up in their pajamas, bring nonperishable food to donate, and — of course — wear face masks and follow other social distancing guidelines.

The free event will begin at 6 p.m. sharp on Thursday, Dec. 17 in front of the Leak-Wall House at the intersection of Rockingham Road and East Washington Street. Participants will line up in their cars and drive towards Harrington Square and curl around the new Richmond Community College campus and end on South Lawrence Street turning in behind Pattan’s for hot chocolate, cookies and gifts.

Participants are encouraged to shop local after the ride. All along the way, businesses will be waving at the parade.