October and November birth announcements

The following parent(s) authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC:

October 3, 2020

Jacqueline Workman and Daniel Braddock, Rockingham, a daughter, Mary Justine Rae Braddock

October 7, 2020

Brittany Price and Chris Short, Rockingham, a daughter, Nova Brielle Short

October 10, 2020

Alexis Bree McCormick, Rockingham, a daughter, Everlee Grace McCormick

October 15, 2020

Sydney Bostick and Christian Zapata, Hamlet, a son, Asher James Zapata

October 21, 2020

India Locklear and Keith McElveen, Hoffman, a daughter, Luna Sky McElveen

October 22, 2020

Juann Phillips and Kathryn Stubbs, Rockingham, a daughter, Nora Jade Phillips

October 23, 2020

Destini B. Morton and Ameir B. Mohamed, Rockingham, a daughter, Kylie S. Mohamed

October 24, 2020

Taivon Jones and India Fields, Rockingham, a daughter, Gia Jones

October 25, 2020

Crystal Rush and Andrew Baker, Rockingham, a daughter, Aalay Renee Baker

October 27, 2020

Adrianna Brown, Rockingham, a son, Ryder Zayden Murray

October 31, 2020

Samantha Isaac and David Boseman, Rockingham, a son, Gabriele Elijah Boseman

November 2, 2020

Amber and Phillip Myers, Hamlet, a son, Jaxson Wyatt Ethan Myers

November 6, 2020

Natasja Griffin and Omari Bethea, Hamlet, a son, Kameron Davon Griffin-Bethea

November 6, 2020

Cheyenne Foss, Hamlet, a daughter, Oaklynne Ann Cate Foss

November 8, 2020

Maylaya Matthews, Rockingham, a daughter, Iveyonna Kathleen Silva

November 12, 2020

Kelsey Edwards and Austin Locklear, Hamlet, a son, Chance Tyler Locklear

November 19, 2020

Thomas Glenn Taylor and Vanessa Tyler Stanley, Hamlet, a daughter, Taelynne Grae Taylor

November 19, 2020

Sydney Rhealyn Mellor, Ellerbe, a daughter, Laci Rhealyn Mellor

November 26, 2020

Ashley Perry, Rockingham, a son, Jeremiah Perry