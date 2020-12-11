Show off your photography skills in new contest

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children is hosting their first annual “Future of Richmond” photo contest for children and families of Richmond County.

Participants must live in Richmond County. Entries can only be submitted by a parent or legal guardian of the child and must sign a photo release form. The contest will accept photo submissions by email from December 14, 2020 to January 8, 2021.

Voting through the RCPC’s Facebook page will run from January 9, 2021 to January 14, 2021. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will be determined by a panel of judges from the three most liked pictures on RCPC’s Facebook page. Winners will be announced January 15, 2021.

To enter contest or for more information, please contact Elizabeth Rizzo at 910-997-3773 ext. 25 or [email protected] For more information about RCPC, visit www.smartstartrichmond.org.