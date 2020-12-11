Hamlet Depot to deliver letters to Santa

“Be good, and never forget to keep the spirit of Christmas in your heart.” — Santa Claus

HAMLET — The Hamlet Depot is looking to be Richmond County’s “polar express” as it delivers local children’s letters to Santa to the North Pole.

Santa has been checking his list of who’s naughty and nice, but he needs your help to pick out what you want him to bring you!

The Depot has set up a special mailbox just inside their 2 West Main St. location’s lobby entrance to accept letters. Letters can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays until Dec. 18, or sent via email to [email protected] if people can’t make it to the Depot itself or if they want to avoid going out in public due to the pandemic. The Depot will also accept them through Facebook messenger, so just search for “Hamlet Depot & Museums” on Facebook to submit.

The Depot asks that all letters be submitted by Dec. 18 at the latest.

“We just want to make sure they get in Santa’s hands before Christmas,” said Depot Director Mechelle Preslar.

This is the first time the Depot has been a part of delivering letters to Santa Claus, according to Preslar.

“We’re trying to start some new traditions,” she said. “We’ve had to get especially creative since we can’t do a lot of stuff in person.”

Letters submitted to the Depot will also be published in the Daily Journal the week before Christmas.

In a letter to the Depot, Santa said he’s been busy reading letters coming into him from the Depot.

“I’ve also been checking to see whose been naughty or nice as usual. But, if you sincerely believe in being good and feel badly when you aren’t and say you’re sorry, that’s what’s important to me and to others. So, I will put you on my nice list,” Santa wrote. “Thanks to those of you who’ve already mailed yours to me. All of you are on my good list. You take care, be good and never forget to keep the spirit of Christmas in your heart.”

