FirstHealth tightens visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

ROCKINGHAM — FirstHealth of the Carolinas announced Thursday that it will no longer allow visitors to accompany patients in its emergency departments starting on Friday due to the continued increase of COVID-19 cases.

There will still be exceptions under the new restrictions, including for end-of-life situations, minors and patients who require family support, according to the hospital chain. Visitors allowed under these exceptions must pass a health screening before entering a FirstHealth emergency department and must wear a mask at all times.

“With emergency room visits on the rise, the updated visitation policy is necessary in order to keep patients, visitors and staff safe from a potential exposure to a COVID-19 positive person,” reads a statement from FirstHealth. “FirstHealth’s top priority is the safety of the patients being seen in emergency departments at its hospitals in Pinehurst, Raeford, Richmond and Troy.”

FirstHealth is advising people not visit its facilities if they have experienced fever, cough, shortness of breath, or if they have come in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

FirstHealth’s updated visitation policy allows the following:

• Hospital Inpatient, Surgery and ICU patients — One healthy adult support person. Patients are encouraged to identify one support person for the duration of their stay.

• Hospital Outpatient (for example, lab testing, imaging or cardiology testing at a FirstHealth hospital) — One healthy adult support person. • Emergency Department — No visitors.

• Women & Children’s — One healthy adult support person for laboring and obstetric patients for the duration of their stay.

• All FirstHealth Clinics — One healthy adult support person, but we encourage visitors to wait in their car to limit the number of people in waiting room.

Two patients at an unnamed local hospital within 24 hours of each other this week, marking the 43rd and 44th COVID-19-related deaths of a Richmond County resident. Cases of the virus have taken a sharp turn upward in recent weeks, likely due to increased gatherings on Thanksgiving. There were 10 cases reported on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 26, and since then there have been 50 (on Monday, Nov. 30, representing four days of results), 23, 51 (representing one day), 33, 25, 81 (representing three days of results), 43, and 32 on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

As of Wednesday there were 22 people hospitalized and 310 total active cases. There have been 2,138 total cases with 1,784 recoveries and 19,414 negative results.

GET TESTED FOR FREE

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond County has been expanded to include the Cole Auditorium parking lot and the Ellerbe Middle School parking long.

• The tests will be offered at the Richmond County Health Department’s back parking lot located at 127 Caroline St. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free testing will be available through Dec. 31, 2020. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center.

• At the Cole, located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11.

• At Ellerbe Middle, located at 128 Ballard St. in Ellerbe, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18.

Both sites will be closed for a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

These tests do not require a patient to be experiencing symptoms, to have a doctor’s note, nor to have insurance. The wait time for results is roughly the same as the wait following a test with FirstHealth.