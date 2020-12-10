Auditor: Hamlet to lose $600k annually due to county’s sales tax change

HAMLET — Hamlet’s City Council received a similar message to Rockingham on their audit report Tuesday evening: the county’s decision to change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method in April hurt the city worse financially than the pandemic did.

The audit report was presented by CPA Ken Anderson of Anderson Smith & Wike, PLLC. The change to ad valorem affected two months of reported sales tax distributions in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, over which time Anderson estimated that Hamlet lost about $100,000 from what they would have received under a per capita sales tax distribution method.

Hamlet went from receiving a little over 10% of the total distribution of sales taxes from the state among all Richmond County government bodies to now 5.67% under ad valorem, according to Anderson. This reduction will mean an annual loss of roughly $600,000 based on Anderson’s calculations, money that now goes towards the county’s revenue.

“That’s a pretty big number,” Anderson said. “Other than that I think everything went fine.”

The North Carolina Department of Revenue (DOR) in May estimated that, based on distributions from 2018-2019, Hamlet would see an annual loss of about $605,000 in sales tax revenue under ad valorem. This sales tax distribution method is typically an advantageous system to counties because it distributes sales tax revenues in proportion to property taxes, and counties typically have more industrial customers on their tax books.

County Manager Bryan Land estimated “conservatively” prior to the Board of Commissioners’ unanimous vote on the change to ad valorem in April that the county would see an annual increase of $675,000 total under this new distribution method. Anderson estimated that Rockingham’s impact will be about $800,000 annually, confirming the Daily Journal’s prior report that the county had greatly under estimated the revenue they would see from this change.

No members of the county administration have offered an explanation of this miscalculation despite repeated requests for comment. Former Chair of the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Kenneth Robinette speculated in a September interview with the Daily Journal that the increased gains for the county under ad valorem were due to the stimulus money creating more spending.

However, the DOR’s monthly report of state sales and use tax show that Richmond County’s gross collections of sales tax during the peak months of the pandemic was less than in 2019. For June 2019 (which reflects May 2019 transactions), gross collections were $2,025,664. In June 2020, the county’s gross collections were $1,982,707. The county’s taxable sales and purchases also decreased by $844,672 from May 2019 to May 2020, according to the DOR.

Additionally, the monthly report of state sales and use tax for May 2019 and May 2020, which reflect April transactions, show that Richmond County’s gross collections of sales tax was $16,466 less in 2020 during peak COVID-19 shutdowns. The county’s taxable sales and purchases was $311,243 less in 2020 compared to 2019.

Overall, Anderson’s opinion of Hamlet’s June 30, 2020 financial statements amounted to a “good report.”

Hamlet broke about even in their general fund, with revenue exceeding expenditures by about $2,075, but saw a loss in the Water and Sewer Fund of $61,142. Hamlet was able to clear up $108,550 in debt relating to government activities and $5,801 in debt relating to business type activities, leaving the city with no debt.

The city had no budget over-expenditures, according the Anderson’s summary of the audit, which he added “shows you do a good job budgeting.”

On the lack of impact of COVID-19, Anderson said this was consistent with what he’s seen in other rural counties, which is the type of clients he works with most.

“That doesn’t mean that (COVID-19) couldn’t be (a negative impact) at some point, but maybe your grocery stores or Lowe’s, or whatever it is, have made up the difference,” Anderson said. “Of course, we don’t have very many restaurants here any way so the kind of businesses that might would have been hurt here — you have very little of that.”

