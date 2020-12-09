Rockingham sales tax losses consistent with estimates, auditor’s report shows

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday received their annual audit report from Ken Anderson, a CPA with the firm Anderson, Smith & Wike, which showed that it was the county’s vote to change the sales tax distribution method in April that hurt the city’s finances worse than the pandemic.

In a synopsis, Anderson highlights a new metric included in the audit which identified the impact of COVID-19 on local tax revenues. According to Anderson, there hasn’t really been much impact, with sales tax about the same as expected.

“I’m not sure if it’s the composition of our businesses here — the grocery stores are doing better this year, the Lowes — I’m not sure, but I’m not seeing a lot of impact,” Anderson said. “The one that is really affecting you guys is the change from per capita share of sales tax distribution to ad valorem. Your percentage went from 14.4% (of the total sales taxes for all government entities in the county)… down to 9.3%; a 35% drop. The impact will be somewhere around $800,000.”

Anderson added that this impact will be annual. The North Carolina Department of Revenue in May estimated that Rockingham would see an annual loss of about $767,000 in sales tax revenue under ad valorem, which is typically an advantageous system to counties because it distributes sales tax revenues in proportion to property taxes, and counties typically have more industrial customers on their tax books.

“Those numbers are not a hoax,” City Manager Monty Crump emphasized, referring to the efforts by county officials to downplay the losses that municipalities would see as a result of the change to ad valorem. “They are real, they’ve been real from day one, they’re still real today, regardless of what Richmond County government says.”

Crump continued to express his frustrations, which date back to at least April 7, the day after the county voted to change the sales tax distribution method and which also happened to be the first day he heard that this change was being considered.

“All this garbage the county commission talked about the COVID effects, was simply a lie,” Crump said, apparently referring to comments made by former Board of Commissioners Chair Kenneth Robinette who speculated in September, in an interview with the Daily Journal, that the reason the cities’ losses were so high — rather than closer to the county’s estimate that county government would receive only an additional $675,000 annually — was due to COVID-19 relief coming in. “It did not happen; it’s not happening right now, and facts don’t lie.”

The city did see revenue losses related to COVID-19 in the water and sewer fund, which Crump attributed to people not paying their bills and in the time lost in industrial operations.

In other business, the City Council also approved a revised Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), accepted the FY 2019-2020 audit from CPA Ken Anderson and amended a water tower lease agreement with Verizon that clarified ambiguous verbiage in the last meeting before the holidays Tuesday evening.

Assistant City Manager John Massey recommended that the Council adopt revisions made to the UDO set forth by the NC General Assembly in 2019. That legislation was facilitated by the NC Bar Association to clarify and consolidate city and county statutes and represented the first major recodification since 1905.

According to Massey, the revisions do not change interpretation or regulation but does require all cities to adopt a comprehensive plan and reasonable maintain it to have zoning regulations. Rockingham has maintained a comprehensive land use plan since 2002, Massey said.

In adopting an amended water tower lease by the police department to Verizon the council clarified contract language that limited the lease interpretation to only this singular project, clearing ambiguity in a previous agreement.

Additionally, the Council set a public hearing for a request to rezone approximately 32.3 acres located at 718 N. Lee Street from Industrial to Residential Mill Village. According to Massey, the neighboring property is already zoned Residential and it’s therefore reasonable that the zoning designations be consistent. The Council, with the unanimous support of the Planning and Zoning Board, agreed to set the public hearing for the Council’s next monthly meeting in January.