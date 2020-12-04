County offering free flu shots next week

The Richmond County Health Department will offer free flu vaccines next week to target the uninsured, but no one will be turned away, according to Health Director Tommy Jarrell.

The tests will be available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 for anyone age 19 or above in a special drive-thru clinic in the front parking lot of the Richmond County Health Department, which is located at 127 Caroline St. in Rockingham.

Health officials ask that you enter the Franklin Street entrance of parking lot for this service.

Free COVID-19 testing in Richmond County has been expanded to include the Cole Auditorium parking lot and the Ellerbe Middle School parking long.

• The tests will be offered at the Richmond County Health Department’s back parking lot located at 127 Caroline St. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free testing will be available through Dec. 31, 2020. Anyone seeking testing should enter the Greene Street entrance and follow signs to the back of building to testing center.

• At the Cole, located at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave. in Hamlet, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11.

• At Ellerbe Middle, located at 128 Ballard St. in Ellerbe, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18.

Both sites will be closed for a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.