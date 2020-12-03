Partnership for Children to host Dolly Parton livestream

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Partnership for Children is working with the Dollywood Foundation to hold a streaming event Wednesday that will give a behind-the-scenes look at Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and will include a performance by Parton herself.

The premier of The Library That Dolly Built was initially planned to be a nationwide event this spring shown on 300 screens, but will now be held as a free live screening of the film exclusively on Facebook. The livestream will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

After the film, there will be a conversation with Parton followed by a live acoustic performance by the country star. To view the stream, go to FB.ME/dollysimaginationlibrary or www.imaginationlibrary.com.

“The event is active and engaging for all family members,” said Katrina Chance, executive director of the Partnership for Children.

Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 as a way to inspire preschool children to develop a love for books and reading. Since then, the Library has gone international and has now gifted its 150 millionth book. The Library is currently gifting books to children at a rate of 1.7 million children each month.

“I am so excited that we can finally tell the whole story of the Imagination Library. It is certainly not just about me. Our story of children, of families and communities who all share the dream to inspire kids to love to read and to love to learn,” Parton said in a statement. “My hope is this documentary will encourage more towns, more states and even more countries to jump onboard. One thing is for sure, I think this is the best investment I have ever made!”

