Federal funds available for local nonprofits

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County’s nonprofits will soon get a boost in federal funding under the Department of Homeland Security’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

The county has been awarded $16,342 to distribute among its nonprofit organizations. The funds are distributed by the local Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) board. Past beneficiaries of these funds have included BackPack Pals, Richmond County Aging Services, New Horizon’s Life and Family Services, Samaritan Colony, Our Daily Bread and The Salvation Army.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Funds should contact Michelle Parrish at 910-997-2173 for an application or email [email protected] The deadline for completed applications is 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10. No late applications will be accepted.

“The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high need areas around the country,” Parrish said in a statement.

According to Parrish, local agencies must meet the following criteria to be chosen to receive funds:

• be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

• be eligible to receive Federal funds

• have an accounting system

• practice nondiscrimination

• have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

• if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board of directors

The Richmond County EFSP board consists of Kenny Doctor, Monty Crump, Phil Harris, Tracy Parris, Amy Hamilton Forester, Laura Daskal, Luis Viera, Pam Park, and Parrish.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]