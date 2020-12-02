Place of Grace now an emergency shelter as weather grows colder

Daily Journal file photo This photo from September 2018 shows Place of Grace’s living quarters when they served as an emergency shelter during a hurricane.

ROCKINGHAM — The Place of Grace Campus has opened its emergency shelter to help those in need as temperatures begin to drop near freezing at night.

Pastor Gary Richardson said that, while the “emergency shelter” is not an official designation, the Campus is now taking in residents after hours, working with local law enforcement and businesses who are referring people. They can take in up to 15 emergency residents at a time, Richardson said. Once they’re brought in, Campus volunteers and staff get them food, wash their clothes and help them figure out their next steps, which could include becoming a longer term resident at the Campus.

“It’s not a ‘decision’ we make (whether to serve as an emergency shelter) — it’s what we do,” Richardson said.

Since announcing their emergency status last week, three people have been brought in. Richardson said a Food Lion staff member called them about a man who appeared to be without a place to stay for the night, and Campus staff picked him up. The residents have a night watchman on duty as well as a camera for security.

“When it gets below 40 degrees outside we don’t want anyone on our streets in our county leaving us because of the cold,” Richardson said.

To refer someone to the Campus, call 910-817-7801. For more information about how to get involved with Place of Grace, located at 252 School St. in Rockingham, visit www.pogcampus.com or reach out to them on Facebook by searching “Place of Grace Campus” or @POGCampus.