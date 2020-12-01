The joy of the hunt: Hunting clubs host veterans for therapeutic outing

Dick West stands on the edge of a field waiting and looking for deer while hunting Saturday morning. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Don Smith (left) and his son begin their hunt with their dogs early Saturday morning in the woods. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Neal Smith (top-left), Josh West (top-right), Tra McFadden (bottom-left), Roy Marlor (middle) and Scott Killoran (bottom-right) pose with the deer they shot and killed during the morning hunt. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal Veterans, Fallen Outdoors pro staffers and hunters from both the 6-Point and Price-Richardson Hunt Clubs pose for photos with the three deer killed during the morning hunt. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal A member of one of the hunting clubs presents one of the veterans with a hand-cut, hand-painted wooden art piece of the American flag that was given away in a raffle. Neel Madhavan | Daily Journal

ELLERBE — It’s a cool, wet fall morning in the woods of the northern part of Richmond County. Other than the rain gently pattering down on the trees and the leaves laying on the ground, it’s silent.

Suddenly, a gunshot pierces the air, followed by another. The shots were far away, but Clint Smith knows what they mean.

“That’s what I’m talking about!” he says excitedly with a fist pump. “Welcome to the creek, brother!”

Someone in the roughly 50-person hunting party had nabbed themselves a deer.

Smith is part of a hunt club called 6 Point which, along with Price-Richardson Hunting Club, partnered with the non-profit organization Fallen Outdoors to take a group of about 10 veterans on a deer-dog hunting trip on Saturday to encourage them to take part in outdoor activities as a form of therapy.

“A lot of people hunt for fun – I hunt for fellowship with people,” Smith said. “Price-Richardson and 6-Point Hunt Club have had a close connection for probably 30 or 40 years. This is a time for us to get together and hunt with one another and do it for a good cause.

“You notice a lot of the veterans when they come back from serving, they don’t have anywhere to go,” he continued. “They feel left out. A lot of veterans, they enjoy the hunt. When they come back, they may be a little bit gun shy about being around people and this is just to bring them in and give them thanks.”

Scott Killoran is a retired U.S. Air Force C130 flight engineer who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia supporting and airlifting troops in combat.

He said he came across a lot of fellow servicemembers who also hunted, and being a fan of nature and being outdoors, it encouraged him to make a conscious effort a few years ago to get involved in it.

“This is a good place to do it and get involved with people and places,” Killoran said. “My wife is starting to get into it too so it’s a good activity for us to do together. These guys and girls are great giving us an opportunity to get out in the wood, which unfortunately is becoming rarer and rarer.”

Killoran was one of three people in the hunting party that managed to shoot and kill a deer during the morning hunt.

He said the deer came up on him pretty suddenly, crossing left-to-right about 20-25 yards out in his field of vision. With the adrenaline rush as he lifted his gun and fired, he wasn’t sure if he got the doe because she ended up veering off and continuing to move.

“It turns out I hit her high, and she kind of bled out,” he said. “But she was able to still get another 100-200 yards sprint away. Thankfully, these guys are pretty expert at it and were able to find it for me.”

Despite the morning party killing just three deer, it didn’t seem to dampen anyone’s mood — as long as the veterans were enjoying themselves.

For the members of the hunt club, the goal of the experience was to bond and build fellowship with one another.

6-Point Hunt Club member Don Smith said he gets more enjoyment out of being out in the woods and seeing his dogs run around than he does from actually killing a deer. But, that doesn’t mean he wasn’t disappointed that he wasn’t able to get one of the seven or eight deer he saw run near him in the woods.

Clint Smith teased Don Smith a number of times throughout the day about missing on all the deer they saw, telling the other hunters that Don must have “had a crick in his neck” from turning his head, watching all the deer run by him left and right.

Clint said hunters that deer hunt with dogs, or houndsmen, get a lot of flack. North Carolina is one of just several states that allow deer hunting with dogs. He added that he thinks hunting with dogs is more fun than hunting normally.

“It’s hard to get away,” he said. “It’s addictive and it’s one of the best natural drugs out there.”

He was brought up in a family that hunts with dogs, saying that the long-time past-time in the South is something that is in your blood, like with the dogs themselves that are bred for participating in hunting.

“It’s hard to make a hound a house dog,” Clint Smith said.

People don’t just hunt deer with dogs, there’s also rabbit hunting, bird hunting, raccoon hunting and squirrel hunting with dogs, according to Clint Smith.

“We may talk smack to one another,” Clint Smith said. “But, if you mess with another houndsman’s dogs, you’ll have to mess with all of us.”

Overall, Killoran said he and the other veterans relished the experience and were grateful that Fallen Outdoors and the hunt clubs were able to make the experience so enjoyable.

“What a lot of people don’t realize with Fallen Outdoors is that these guys, when they come back from war, they take the guns away from them,” said Gary Ream, a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class who now serves as a pro staffer for Fallen Outdoors. “When we put the guns back in their hands when they’re hunting, they feel safe again. You have to remember that these guys are fighting battles and their comfort zone was having their weapon with them.”

