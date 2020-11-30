ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has issued 16 drug-related charges against a Rockingham man.

David Lee Duncan, 34, of Oliver Street, is charged with six felony counts of selling and delivering a Schedule I controlled substance; three felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; two felony counts each of possessing, manufacturing, selling, and/or distributing controlled substances near a child care center and selling and delivering a Schedule II controlled substance; and one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and/or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place for controlled substances.

From Sept. 1 through Nov. 5, Duncan allegedly allegedly sold and/or delivered heroin in the amounts of 1 gram, 0.8 grams, and 0.8 grams and 0.2 grams of methamphetamine on separate occasions. Two of these drug transactions allegedly occurred within 1,000 feet of the Rainbow Development Center on Biltmore Drive, according to court documents.

Duncan also allegedly had a building on Hannah Pickett Avenue for keeping and selling heroin and methamphetamine.

He was arrested Nov. 20 and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Dec. 3 for all the charges.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Duncan has two past convictions for felony selling a Schedule II controlled substance from 2017 in Richmond County, for which he served just under a year in prison.

