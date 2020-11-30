Dam break halts traffic on U.S. 74, none injured

LAUREL HILL — On Friday evening, Scotland County Emergency Services responded to a vehicle on Hwy. 74 West after a report of passengers allegedly trapped inside of a vehicle after a dam broke in a local pond.

“The incident occurred just west of Guinns Mill Road around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, ” said Scotland County Rescue Vice Commander Jordan McQueen. “When we arrived on the scene, we encountered a vehicle with three passengers.”

According to McQueen, the occupants were two adults and an infant.

“The occupants were not trapped in the vehicle,” said McQueen, “however, we did have to open the doors for them to be able to leave the vehicle.”

Along with the Scotland County Rescue Squad, Laurel Hill Fire Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Scotland County Sheriffs Department responded to the washout.

“We also contacted DOT,” said McQueen, “I don’t however believe there was any actual damage to the road itself.

“All the passengers were checked out and were OK,” added McQueen.

Hwy. 74 was reportedly closed for about an hour.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]