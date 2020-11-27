Suspect in murder case arrested on drug, weapons charges

ROCKINGHAM — A Laurinburg man, suspected in a murder in Scotland County, is facing drug and gun charges in Richmond County.

Tyrone Norris, 37, of Anson Avenue, is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and one misdemeanor count of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

On Nov. 11, Norris allegedly possessed a stolen Versa .380 black and green firearm, valued at $250, after having been convicted of felony breaking and entering in 2005 in Scotland County, according to court documents.

Then on Nov. 23, Norris was allegedly found to be in possession of Oxycodone and a black Sig Sauer 9mm firearm.

Norris was originally being held under a $15,000 secured bond for one felony possession of a firearm by a felon charge and a $5,000 secured bond for the possession of a stolen firearm charge. But, he was released on bond and then arrested again on Nov. 23 for the drug charges, and is currently being held at the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond for the other felony possession of a firearm by a felon charge and the misdemeanor simple possession charge.

He is scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Dec. 3 for all the charges.

Court documents indicate that Norris is a suspect in a murder in Scotland County and is considered a possible flight risk. Should he be released on bail, Norris is mandated to not possess any firearms, according to his conditions of release.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show that Norris also has past convictions for felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon from 2009 in Scotland County, for which he served eight months in prison.

